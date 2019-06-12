Trio of Homers Push RailRiders to Five Wins in a Row

NORFOLK, Va. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Norfolk Tides 7-6 Wednesday evening at Harbor Park. The RailRiders launched three home runs to win their fifth straight game.

With one down in the top of the first, Breyvic Valera tripled and scored on a Thairo Estrada single. Mike Ford followed with a two-run home run to right off Tyler Herb for a 3-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead. It was Ford's 15th home run of the year in 42 games for the RailRiders. The first baseman hit 15 in 102 games for the club in 2018.

Norfolk threatened in the bottom of the first and second before evening the score in the third. After Cedric Mullins reached on catcher's interference and Ryan Mountcastle walked, former RailRider Jace Peterson started a string of three straight singles off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Randall Delgado to help the Tides bring the game level.

Tyler Wade hit a two-run homer with Erik Kratz on in the fourth inning to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead back. It was Wade's second of the year and the 100th of the season in game 63 for the RailRiders. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit home run number 100 in game 96 last summer.

After a 42-minute rain delay prior to the fifth, play resumed as Estrada hit a solo home run off of Chris Lee. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated another insurance in the top of the sixth when Billy Burns singled in Trey Amburgey for a 7-3 RailRiders lead.

Danny Farquhar, making his return to regular season play after suffering a ruptured aneurysm in April 2018, pitched a perfect sixth before allowing a three-run homer to Mullins in the seventh as Norfolk drew within one run.

Danny Coulombe (1-0) worked two scoreless innings in-back of Farquhar before Joe Harvey earned a four-out save; his fourth in four tries this season.

Herb (4-4) took the loss after surrendering the first five runs on seven hits over four innings prior to the delay.

Estrada went- 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Wade and Ford added multi-hit games as the RailRiders maintained their 5.5 game lead in the International League North.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Norfolk conclude this three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. Brody Koerner and the newly-acquired Tom Eshelman will start for the RailRiders and Tides, respectively. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

38-25

