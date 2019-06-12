Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Indianapolis (1:35 p.m.)

June 12, 2019 | 1:35 p.m. ET | Victory Field | Indianapolis, IN | Game # 63| Away Game # 31

BUFFALO BISONS (28-34, 5th, -9.0 North) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (35-27, 2nd, -0.5 North)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (3-3, 5.72) vs. LHP Cam Vieaux (1-0, 4.80)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons take on the Indianapolis Indians for game two of their three-game series. Buffalo would secure the series victory with a win today, their first meeting with Indy in 2019. The Herd will continue their six-game road trip to Louisville after this series to take on the Bats.

Last Game: BUF 2, IND 0

Buffalo notched their second shutout victory of the year yesterday against Indianapolis as they scored just two runs off seven hits. Bison pitching was lights-out, only giving up five hits while striking out 12. Zach Jackson earned his team leading, fifth win of the season.

Indianapolis Indians (1-0)

Buffalo and Indianapolis are meeting for the first time in the 2019 campaign. The teams will only meet twice this season, the next time coming 6/18-6/20 when the I-Tribe come to Buffalo for a three-game set. After taking just two games from Indianapolis in 2018, the Bisons will look to flip the script.

Today's Starter

RHP Sean Reid-Foley makes his 12th start of the year as he carries a 3-3 record and a 5.72 ERA. In his last apperance against Lehigh Valley, he notched a win after throwing seven scoreless innings. He only allowed two hits and struck out six. The righty will look to follow up his last performance against the Indians.

Patrick Kivlehan

Patrick Kivlehan continued to see the ball well as he finished 2-3 on the night as well as walking once. He also added to his home run total, after he hit a solo home shot in the seventh inning. Kivlehan now has nine home runs on the season, as well as 22 RBIs. Five of his nine homers have come with the Herd, while his first four were as a member of the I-Tribe.

Socrates Brito

Socrates Brito also contributed in the offense last night as he hit his sixth double of the season that scored Roemon Fields. Brito now has a five-game hitting streak where he is 7-22 (.321). He will look to continue that streak in todays game as he faces Cam Vieaux, who has given up 12 hits in just 15.0 IP.

David Paulino

RHP David Paulino made his first appearance since coming off the IL and pitched four shutout innings giving up

only two hits. Paulino brought his ERA down to a 3.80 as he threw 68 pithces and also struck out six Indianapolis batters. The Bisons now have more pitching depth as Paulino will look to get back into the rotation for the first time since April 30th.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (23-43) took a loss yesterday as they started off their series with the Baltimore Orioles 4-2. Game two of their series is tonight at 7:05 p.m. as Edwin Jackson (0-4) will look for his first win of the season.

