Bridgeport Islanders Launch Game-Worn Jersey Auctions to Benefit Charity

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are launching a new series of game-used jersey auctions to benefit local families and charitable organizations ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Each authentic jersey was worn during the 2022-23 or 2023-24 season. Available jerseys include the Bridgeport Islanders main blue and white colors, as well as the popular 'Fisherman' design.

BID NOW: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/667b2cdbbc44810009af379d

The purchase of every jersey in this series will directly provide donated tickets to individuals in the following four (4) areas of focus:

Military Appreciation Night (Auction begins today at 12pm ET): Tickets donated to active-duty service members, veterans, and organizations that provide programs to military members and their families.

Hockey Fights Cancer (Auction begins July 8th at 12pm ET): Tickets donated to cancer survivors, their families, and local individuals actively battling cancer.

First Responder Night (Auction begins July 15th at 12pm ET): Tickets donated to local police, fire, and EMS.

Autism Awareness (Auction begins July 22nd at 12pm ET): Tickets donated to Connecticut organizations that provide programs and assistance to individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

The auctions within each area of focus will run for four days. Each set of auctions will be visible online beginning at 10 a.m. on the dates listed above, with the auctions going live at 12 p.m.

Select jerseys will be available for immediate purchase with the 'Buy Now' feature, and all jerseys can be picked up at Total Mortgage Arena on an agreed upon date or may be shipped. Domestic and international shipping is available.

Fans with questions should contact a Bridgeport Islanders representative at 203-579-5231 or view the DASH Auctions FAQ Page: web.dashapp.io/help

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.