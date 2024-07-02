Senators Sign Forward Adam Gaudette to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Adam Guadette to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $450,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old from Braintree, Massachusetts is coming off an outstanding 2023-24 American Hockey League season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he led the league in goals and set a new Springfield franchise record for goals in a season (44), while also tacking on 27 assists for a total of 71 points. Gaudette was named to the AHL's First All-Star team for the season and played in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, in San Jose, California. 2023-24 was Gaudette's first full season with Springfield, after being acquired from Toronto partway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Drafted by Vancouver in round five of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (149th overall), Gaudette has played a total of 220 games in the National Hockey League, split between Vancouver, Chicago, 50 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2021-22, and St. Louis. Over that span, Gaudette has registered 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists), while also tallying 134 points (77 goals, 57 assists) in 148 AHL games with Springfield, Toronto, and Utica.

Gaudette also represented Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship where he picked up eight points (six goals, two assists) over 10 games. Prior to turning pro, Gaudette spent three seasons at Northeastern University in the NCAA.

Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens' six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.