Senators Sign Forward Adam Gaudette to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Adam Guadette to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $450,000 in the American Hockey League.
The 27-year-old from Braintree, Massachusetts is coming off an outstanding 2023-24 American Hockey League season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he led the league in goals and set a new Springfield franchise record for goals in a season (44), while also tacking on 27 assists for a total of 71 points. Gaudette was named to the AHL's First All-Star team for the season and played in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, in San Jose, California. 2023-24 was Gaudette's first full season with Springfield, after being acquired from Toronto partway through the 2022-23 campaign.
Drafted by Vancouver in round five of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (149th overall), Gaudette has played a total of 220 games in the National Hockey League, split between Vancouver, Chicago, 50 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2021-22, and St. Louis. Over that span, Gaudette has registered 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists), while also tallying 134 points (77 goals, 57 assists) in 148 AHL games with Springfield, Toronto, and Utica.
Gaudette also represented Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship where he picked up eight points (six goals, two assists) over 10 games. Prior to turning pro, Gaudette spent three seasons at Northeastern University in the NCAA.
