Panthers Agree to Terms with MacKenzie Entwistle on Two-Way Deal
July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers added another forward to their group Tuesday, agreeing to terms with forward MacKenzie Entwistle to a one-year, two-way contract.
Entwistle spent all of last season with the Blackhawks, posting 11 points (5g, 6a) in 67 games. The 24-year-old has appeared in 193 NHL thus far in his career - notching 35 points along the way (15g, 20a) for Chicago - while logging 39 points (15g, 24a) in 80 AHL games for Rockford.
A third-round pick by Arizona in 2017, Entwistle spent four seasons in the OHL before turning pro and racked up 134 points (61g, 73a) in 220 games for Hamilton and Guelph - winning OHL titles for the Bulldogs in 2017-18 and the Storm the next season.
