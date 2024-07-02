Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Kale Kessy, Goaltender Ryan Fanti to One-Year AHL Contracts

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Kale Kessy and goaltender Ryan Fanti to one-year AHL contracts, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Kessy, 31, played in 25 games with the Iowa Wild last season tallying 119 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward has appeared in 327 career AHL games since 2013 with the Wild, Colorado Eagles, Hershey Bears, Manitoba Moose, Cleveland Monsters, Bakersfield Condors and Oklahoma City Barons tallying 42 points (21g, 21a) and 913 penalty minutes. During his 11-year professional career, he has also skated in 122 career ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads, Tulsa Oilers and Bakersfield Condors earning 88 points (36g, 52a) and 600 penalty minutes.

Kessy was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the fourth round, 111th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

Fanti, 24, appeared in 17 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL last season posting a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. The 6-foot-3 netminder has played in 51 career ECHL games, all with the Komets, tallying a 24-22-1 record, 3.25 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. Fanti has also appeared in nine career AHL contests with the Bakersfield Condors posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.88 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.

