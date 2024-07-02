Belleville Sens Recognized with Two Awards at 2024 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that the club's business team has earned another two awards at the 2024 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings, hosted by the AHL in Rosemont, Illinois last week.

The Senators were recognized for achieving a 90% renewal rate in corporate cash accounts and a 20% increase in full-season equivalents during the 2023-24 AHL season.

"We're incredibly proud to have achieved a 90% renewal rate in corporate cash during the 2023-24 season," said Belleville Sens Sr. Manager, Marketing & Corporate Partnerships Marie Pineault. "This milestone is a testament to the strong relationships we've built with our partners and the value they see in collaborating with our club. We are committed to delivering exceptional experiences and results for our partners and it's great to see this is recognized through their continued support."

"It's a tremendous achievement for our sales team to receive this AHL award for the year-over-year growth of our full season seat member base," said Belleville Sens Director, Ticket Sales & Service Alex Pickford. "The entire sales team worked incredibly hard this past season and I'm beyond proud of everyone's effort in reaching this success."

As was the case after picking up three honours in 2022-23, the B-Sens are looking forward to next season and continuing with that growth, both on and off the ice.

Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens' six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

