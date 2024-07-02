Monsters Sign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed goaltender Pavel Cajan to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. In 22 appearances for the Monsters last season, Cajan went 8-8-4 with two shutouts, a 3.36 goals-against average (GAA) and a .898 save percentage (S%). Last season, Cajan also went 2-3-1 with one shutout, a 3.30 GAA and .902 S% in six appearances for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cylcones and posted a 1-0-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and .930 S% in two appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 21, went 16-18-6 with two shutouts, a 3.39 GAA and .889 S% spanning parts of two AHL seasons with Cleveland from 2022-24 and went 9-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and .923 S% in 20 ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo and Cincinnati spanning the same two campaigns. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

