Monsters Sign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season
July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed goaltender Pavel Cajan to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. In 22 appearances for the Monsters last season, Cajan went 8-8-4 with two shutouts, a 3.36 goals-against average (GAA) and a .898 save percentage (S%). Last season, Cajan also went 2-3-1 with one shutout, a 3.30 GAA and .902 S% in six appearances for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cylcones and posted a 1-0-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and .930 S% in two appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
A 6'2", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 21, went 16-18-6 with two shutouts, a 3.39 GAA and .889 S% spanning parts of two AHL seasons with Cleveland from 2022-24 and went 9-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and .923 S% in 20 ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo and Cincinnati spanning the same two campaigns. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Senators Sign Forward Hayden Hodgson to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Launch Game-Worn Jersey Auctions to Benefit Charity - Bridgeport Islanders
- Senators Sign Defenceman Filip Roos to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Owen Sillinger to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Cole Clayton to One-Year Entry Level Contract for 2024-25 Season
- Monsters Announce Home Opener on October 26 Plus Five Other Promo Nights
- Monsters Recognized for Total Solar Eclipse Game and Merchandise Department of the Year at AHL Team Business Meetings