Senators Sign Forward Hayden Hodgson to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Hayden Hodgson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $325,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Windsor, Ontario, Hodgson spent this past season with the Ontario Reign (AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings), where he collected 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) over 49 games. He spent the prior two seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers organization, following three seasons in the ECHL, after an initial pro stop with AHL Cleveland in 2017-18.

Undrafted, the 28-year-old has played in 180 AHL games, notching 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists). He's also registered a goal and two assists over seven career NHL games. Before turning pro, Hodgson played 294 games over five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League between 2012 and 2017. He picked up 157 points (87 goals, 70 assists) over his junior career, with stops in Erie, Sarnia, and Saginaw.

Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens' six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.