Wolves Lead Donation Efforts for Heartland Animal Shelter Following Damaging Flood

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves, led by owner Don Levin, are doing their part to help Heartland Animal Shelter recover from a devastating flood that displaced more than 100 animals and heavily damaged the shelter's facility and destroyed pet supplies.

On June 26, 2024, a water pipe broke under Heartland's building in Wheeling, Ill., causing the relocation of 25 dogs and 76 cats to other shelters or foster homes and leaving the facility unusable until at least the end of August.

The American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves have donated $5,000 to Heartland and have also offered to match donations to the shelter up to another $5,000 to assist in resuming its life-saving work as quickly as possible.

"Helping animals is a big part of what we do and when I heard about this tragedy I knew we had to get involved," Levin said. "Anybody wanting to donate money for animal causes should give it now to Heartland to get them back up and running to help save a lot of animals."

The Heartland Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, sheltering and finding forever homes for abandoned and unwanted animals. It provides medical care, behavioral training and a loving environment for animals in need.

Levin and the Wolves are dedicated to helping animals, including the organization's Adopt-A-Dog program that since its inception has helped more than 1,700 dogs find forever homes. In 2003, Levin purchased and donated the Animobile - a mobile adoption unit and a modern clinic staffed by Chicago of Animal Care and Control veterinarians and adoption specialists. In 2014, he pledged a $2 million donation to CACC to spur an $8.2 million renovation.

Donations to Heartland can be made online at bit.ly/Heartland_flood. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched by the Chicago Wolves, doubling their impact and helping to save the lives of more animals.

