Checkers Add Seven Via AHL Contracts, Including Trevor Carrick

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers and Checkers made a slew of AHL signings today, including bringing longtime Checker Trevor Carrick back into the fold.

Carrick signed a two-year AHL contract, as did forward Liam Arnsby, while forwards Jay O'Brien and John Leonard and goalies Ken Appleby and Evan Cormier inked one-year AHL deals. Additionally, forward Nicholas Zabaneh signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Carrick, 29, played for the Checkers from 2014-2019 and has logged the second-most games ever in a Charlotte sweater (347), trailing only Zac Dalpe (353). He also holds the franchise record for most points by a defenseman (181) - a total that ranks fourth overall - and helped the Checkers capture the Calder Cup in 2018-19. Since departing from Charlotte, Carrick has played for the San Jose Barracuda, San Diego Gulls and Syracuse Crunch, bringing his AHL career totals to 336 points (85g, 251a) in 627 games. Last season he led all Gulls blue liners in scoring with 44 points (9g, 35a) in 72 games. Carrick - who was taken in the fourth round of the 2012 by Carolina - has also appeared in seven NHL games over his career with the Hurricanes and the Sharks.

Arnsby, 20, was picked by Florida in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. The Ontario-born forward posted 110 points (36g, 74a) in 215 games over four seasons in the OHL for North Bay.

O'Brien, 24, is heading into his first pro campaign after completing his college career in 2022-23 and not playing last season. The Massachusetts native - who was selected 19th overall by the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft - totaled 75 points (28g, 47a) in 104 NCAA games, starting with Providence College as a freshman before joining Boston University for his final three seasons.

Leonard, 25, split last season between Tucson and Arizona - tying for fourth on the Roadrunners with 32 points (12g, 20a) in 63 games and scoring one goal in six games for the Coyotes. A sixth-round pick in 2018, Leonard has recorded 110 points (47g, 63a) in 177 career AHL games with San Jose, Milwaukee and Tucson, as well as 17 points (6g, 11a) in 70 NHL games for San Jose, Nashville and Arizona. Prior to turning pro, the New Jersey native posted 105 points (56g, 49a) in 106 games over three seasons at UMass-Amherst, including a senior year that saw him lead the nation in goals and end up as a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

Appleby, 29, is a veteran of nine pro seasons, spending time during the 2023-24 campaign at all three levels of the Islanders organization. Across his career the netminder is 47-56-11 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 119 AHL games for Albany, Binghamton, Manitoba and Bridgeport and 84-51-11 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 153 ECHL games with Adirondack, Jacksonville, Florida and Worcester. The Ontario native has also appeared in four NHL games over his career - three with New Jersey in 2017-18 and one with the Islanders in 2023-24. Prior to turning pro Appleby was a standout in the OHL, registering a 55-18-9 record with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage over 92 games for Oshawa - helping guide the Generals to a Memorial Cup in 2011-12.

Cormier, 26, appeared in six games for Charlotte last season while spending the majority of the year in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades, where he went 10-7-3 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. A fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2016, Cormier is 21-27-10 with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage in 59 AHL games for Binghamton, Manitoba and Charlotte and 41-43-15 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 104 ECHL games for Adirondack, Newfoundland, Kalamazoo and Florida.

Zabaneh, 23, wrapped up a four-year career at Boston University last season, finishing with 45 points (17g, 28a) in 121 games and helping the Terriers capture a Hockey East title in 2023-24. The Ontario-born forward - who made his pro debut at the end of last season with Providence and scored a goal - logged 58 points (25g, 33a) in 102 USHL games for Green Bay before heading to college.

