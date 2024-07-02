Senators Sign Defenceman Filip Roos to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed defenceman Filip Roos to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $150,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Roos has spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks organization, splitting time between Chicago and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, Illinois. In 2023-24, Roos set AHL career highs in assists (14) and points (16), while also collecting two goals. Throughout his North American pro career, Roos has three points (two goals, one assist) in 21 NHL games, along with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 98 AHL games.

Before coming to North America, the 25-year-old played in his home country of Sweden, suiting up for Skelleftea in the SHL in 2021-22, while also playing for BIK Karlskoga, Frolunda, and IF Troja-Ljungby at various levels.

