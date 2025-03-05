Sports stats



G League Oklahoma City Blue

Branden Carlson Stuffed the Stat Sheet with 22 PTS, 10 REB, and a Career-High 7 BLKS in Blue Win

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video


Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from March 5, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central