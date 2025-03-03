Blumel Named AHL Player of the Week

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Matěj Blümel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Matěj Blümel has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 2, 2025.

Blümel totaled three goals and six assists for nine points while registering four consecutive multiple-point games last week, helping Texas move into first place in the Central Division.

Blümel scored twice and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday night, and then scored again before setting up the game-winning goal in a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Griffins on Wednesday. He registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against Chicago on Saturday, and closed out the week with two more helpers in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Wolves.

A 24-year-old native of Tabor, Czechia, Blümel ranks second in the AHL in both goals (26) and points (51) as well as first in shots on goal (164) over 46 games with the Stars this season. He has also skated in seven NHL games with the Dallas Stars in 2024-25, recording one goal.

Originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Blümel is in his third season with the Stars organization after signing as a free agent with Dallas on June 6, 2022. The 2024 AHL All-Star has totaled 76 goals and 81 assists for 157 points in 176 AHL games with Texas, along with two goals in 13 NHL contests.

