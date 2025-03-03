Blackhawks and IceHogs Announce Roster Moves

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The IceHogs have recalled defenseman Adam McCormick from the Indy Fuel.

Crevier, 23, has appeared in 23 NHL games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting three goals, four points and 47 hits. He scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 27 against Dallas. Crevier has also dressed in 15 AHL games with Rockford this season, recording four points (1G, 3A).

McCormick, 24, has skated in 31 games with the Fuel this season in the ECHL. The Woodstock, NB, has 14 points (2G, 12A) to go along with eight penalty minutes. A lefty defenseman, McCormick spent three seasons playing at the University of New Brunswick and five years prior in the QMJHL. This is his first American Hockey League call-up.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7. The Hogs take on the Wild for the final time this season and celebrate "Friends Night" featuring an IceHogs Central Perk Coffee Mug giveaway for the first 1,500 fans! Click here for tickets.

