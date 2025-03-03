Ryan Carpenter Named AHL Player of the Month for February

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Ryan Carpenter has been named the AHL Player of the Month for February. 

Carpenter, (1/18/1991), totaled 6-10=16 points, co-leading the AHL in the month alongside defenseman and teammate Tristan Luneau (1-15=16). He logged a career best nine-game point streak racking up 5-9=14 points over that stretch. Carpenter led all AHL skaters in February with a +12 rating.

The San Diego captain collected points in 10 of the 11 February contests. He opened the month with a goal on Feb. 7 vs. Coachella Valley. He scored again in a 5-4 overtime win at Ontario on Feb. 8 and registered three helpers in a 4-2 win over San Jose on Feb. 16 - his first three-assist game since Nov. 11, 2016. Carpenter scored the overtime winner as part of a two-goal night in the Gulls' 5-4 victory at Bakersfield on Feb. 22 and notched a goal and an assist on Feb. 28 vs. Coachella Valley for his fifth multiple-point game of the month.

The Oviedo, Fla. native becomes the second player in team history to Garner AHL Player of the Month accolades after teammate Sasha Pastujov took home the award last month. It's the s eventh time in Gulls AHL history a player has earned monthly league honors joining Jhonas Enroth (Jan. 2017 AHL Goaltender of the Month) along with Brandon Montour (Nov. 2015), Max Comtois (Feb. 2020), Jamie Drysdale (Feb. 2021) and Olen Zellweger (Feb. 2024) who were all tabbed AHL Rookie of the Month.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound forward has appeared in all 53 games for San Diego this season. His 15-23=38 points rank third on the team while his seven power play goals and two shorthanded goals co-lead all Gulls skaters. Dating back to Jan. 8, Carpenter has found the scoresheet in 15 of the 21 games San Diego has played.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.