Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 3rd, 2025

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack played their fourth and final three-in-three of the season to end the month of February and kickoff the March slate. Despite holding a third period lead in all three games, the club managed just three of a possible six points, going 1-1-0-1.

The Wolf Pack enter this week nine points behind the Springfield Thunderbirds for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

Friday, February 28 th, 2025, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (4-3 SOW): The Wolf Pack opened the weekend with a crucial 4-3 victory over the rival Thunderbirds in front of 7,359 fans at the XL Center.

Samuel Johannesson opened the scoring for the visitors 9:11 into the second period, beating Louis Domingue from the slot for his fourth goal of the season. Dylan Roobroeck responded at 16:06, however, beating Colten Ellis with a quick shot from the left-wing circle.

Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ gave the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead 3:05 into the third period, jamming a rebound over the right pad of Ellis. Just over three minutes later, however, the Thunderbirds tied the game on the power play, as Matthew Peca blasted a one-timer from the right-wing circle at 6:31 to make it 2-2.

Hunter Skinner then put the Thunderbirds ahead at 13:05, firing a shot from the right-wing point that hit a leg and beat Domingue.

Just 40 seconds after Skinner's go-ahead tally, Anton Blidh evened the score when he tapped home a backdoor feed from Chad Ruhwedel.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Thunderbirds 5-0 in overtime, but the sides required a shootout. In the shootout, Alex Belzile and Matt Luff scored in the first three rounds, sending the sides to extra shooters. In the seventh round, Blake Hillman beat Ellis by the glove before Domingue denied Johannesson to give the Wolf Pack the second point.

Saturday, March 1 st, 2025, Vs. Utica Comets (2-3 SOL): Brandon Scanlin opened the scoring 12:01 into the hockey game, firing a shot from the left-wing point that beat a screened Jeremy Brodeur. The goal had the Wolf Pack leading 1-0 through 20 minutes.

Despite controlling the second period, outshooting the Comets 14-5, the Wolf Pack found themselves tied 1-1 through two periods after a bad bounce cost them. During a delayed penalty against the Comets, while attacking six-on-five, a pass back to the point got through two Wolf Pack players and drifted into the empty net at 17:58. The goal was credited to Santeri Hatakka.

Nathan Sucese put the Wolf Pack back ahead 9:08 into the third period, deflecting a shot from Belzile by Brodeur for his fifth goal of the season. Just 2:59 later, Nathan Légaré tied the game when he drove down the left-wing side and snuck a shot by Dylan Garand for his ninth goal of the season.

For the second straight night at the XL Center, a shootout was required. This time, it would be the visitors picking up the second point. Max Willman and Topias Vilen both scored for the Comets, while Brodeur denied two of three Wolf Pack shooters. Belzile was the lone Wolf Pack player to score in the skills competition.

Sunday, March 2 nd, 2025, at Providence Bruins (2-5 L): Max Jones struck just 4:03 into the hockey game for the Bruins on the power play, sending the stuffed animals flying during the club's annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game. Just 53 seconds later, however, Jake Leschyshyn responded with his ninth goal of the season, tying the tilt 1-1.

Sucese pounced on a rebound at 13:39, putting the Wolf Pack ahead 2-1.

That lead would carry into the third period, despite the Bruins outshooting the Wolf Pack 15-5 in the middle frame. Four unanswered goals in the final stanza for the Bruins would hand the Wolf Pack their first regulation loss of the season when leading after two periods of play.

Vinni Lettieri tied the game at 11:26, intercepting a pass and quickly beating Domingue with a backhander. 2:01 later, Fabian Lysell scored the game-winning goal when his cross-ice pass clipped the skate of a Wolf Pack defender and found the back of the net at 13:27.

Riley Tufte and Oliver Wahlstrom both buried empty net looks, with Tufte's goal coming at 18:37 and Wahlstrom's at 19:56.

The four goals allowed in the third period were the most by the Wolf Pack in a single period this season.

Quick Hits:

With their win on Friday night, the Wolf Pack conclude the 2024-25 edition of the 'I-91 Rivalry' with a record of 3-7-0-0.

After scoring twice in the shootout over the weekend, Belzile is now three-for-four in the shootout this season.

Domingue made six saves on seven shootout attempts against on Friday night against the Thunderbirds.

Forward Brett Berard was recalled by the parent New York Rangers (NHL) on Saturday afternoon. He scored his fourth goal of the season on Sunday night in the club's victory over the Nashville Predators.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Friday, Mar. 7, 2025, Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025, Vs. Belleville Senators (5:00 p.m., XL Center)

