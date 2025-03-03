Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wedding Knight

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







*** Part 1.2 - ASCII

.style1

*HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS PRESS RELEASE*

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR WEDDING KNIGHT

Season ticket members Troy and Danielle will tie the knot during the first intermission!

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Wedding Knight, where season ticket members Troy and Danielle will get married on the ice during first intermission. The ceremony will be officiated by Harold the Town Crier, and the Silver Knight and Lucky will serve as members of the wedding party. The festivities will take place this Saturday, March 8 at 1 p.m. PT when the Silver Knights take on the Colorado Eagles. The first 1,500 fans will receive a commemorative koozie and a game day poster. Wedding Knight is presented by Mimosa Royale.

The couple will be treated to an ultimate VIP wedding experience thanks to our partners, including: Flowers courtesy of Tiger Lily, a custom wedding cake from Freed's Bakery, a premium party suite to host their guests with catering from Levy and drinks from Mimosa Royale, an on-ice ceremony with HSK Cast, a grand "Just Married" send-off in a Toyota Tundra courtesy of Toyota, a "Wedding Knight" staycation at M Resort, and much more.

All fans are invited to take part in this special event, starting with a pre-wedding cocktail party on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Activations will include yard games, interactive inflatables, a live DJ, and a free 360-degree photo booth. Select concessions from Maui Wowi and Levy will be available for purchase, in addition to $3.08 mimosas and beermosas.

On the concourse, Las Vegas Weddings will be hosting vow renewal ceremonies from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Fans who participate will receive a special commemorative gift to mark the occasion. Click here to reserve your spot.

To toast Troy and Danielle's special day, fans can enjoy $3.08 cake slices at the Freed's Bakery concession stand, and $3.08 champagne at all venue bars. Mr. & Mrs. cocktail specials will be available at select bars.

All fans in attendance are invited to take the ice after the game for a special postgame skate reception with the newlyweds! Fans who plan to participate in the postgame skate should carefully review the below details:

Fans must bring their own skates to participate. Rentals will NOT be available. Skates may be brought into the venue and must remain covered with skate guards throughout the game. A signed waiver is required to enter the ice. Fans can complete the waiver on-site before skating. After the game, meet at the top of section 1 where you'll be directed to ice level to join the wedding reception. Fans who wish to spectate can sit in Sections 19 and 20, where a limited selection of concessions and drinks will be available for purchase at El Dogg's Stand and the Mimosa Royale Bar outside Section 20. The postgame skate will last 45 minutes.

Limited single-game tickets are still available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.