Carpenter, Nyman, Levi Named AHL Award Winners for February

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Ryan Carpenter, Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jani Nyman and Rochester Americans goaltender Devon Levi have been selected as the league's award winners for February.

Carpenter, the AHL Player of the Month, recorded six goals, 10 assists and a plus-12 rating in 11 games for San Diego during February.

Carpenter found the scoresheet in nine consecutive games to begin the month, starting with a goal on Feb. 7 vs. Coachella Valley. He scored again in a 5-4 overtime win at Ontario on Feb. 8, and registered three helpers in a 4-2 win over San Jose on Feb. 16 - his first three-assist game since Nov. 11, 2016. Carpenter scored the overtime winner as part of a two-goal night in the Gulls' 5-4 victory at Bakersfield on Feb. 22, and notched a goal and an assist on Feb. 28 vs. Coachella Valley for his fifth multiple-point game of the month.

Carpenter has totaled 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points while serving as captain and skating in all 53 games for San Diego so far this season. The 11th-year pro from Oviedo, Fla., signed as a free agent with the Gulls on July 2, 2024, and has appeared in 315 career games in the AHL with San Diego, San Jose, Hartford and Worcester, totaling 83 goals and 135 assists for 218 points. Carpenter also has 32 goals and 52 assists over 392 games in the National Hockey League with San Jose, Vegas, Chicago, Calgary and the New York Rangers.

Nyman, the AHL Rookie of the Month, scored a league-best nine goals and totaled 13 points in 10 games for Coachella Valley in February.

Nyman tallied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win at Texas on Feb. 1 before representing the host Firebirds at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic on Feb. 2-3. He scored again in a 3-2 OT win at San Diego on Feb. 7 and reached the 20-goal plateau in a 4-3 shootout victory against Bakersfield on Feb. 16. Nyman extended his points streak to eight games by netting two goals in a 5-2 win over Tucson on Feb. 19, and he had a three-point night with two goals and an assist in a 6-5 win at San Diego on Feb. 28.

The 20-year-old Nyman, a native of Valkeakoski, Finland, was a second-round choice by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft and has put up 25 goals and 15 assists in 53 games for the Firebirds this season, leading all AHL rookies in goals and tying for fourth in points (40). Nyman, who played two seasons with Ilves in Finland's Liiga, made his North American debut with the Firebirds last spring, posting two goals in five regular-season games and one goal in nine Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Levi, the AHL Goaltender of the Month, made seven starts in February and allowed a total of 11 goals on 175 shots, good for a 5-2-0 record, a 1.66 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Levi made 29 saves in a 4-0 win over Belleville on Feb. 7, and turned aside 21 of 22 shots to help the Amerks to a 5-1 win in Cleveland on Feb. 11. After getting pulled in the second period of a loss to Laval on Feb. 16, Levi responded with back-to-back shutouts, making 26 saves in a 4-0 win over Cleveland on Feb. 19 and stopping 30 shots in regulation and overtime plus all five shootout attempts to earn a 1-0 win over Toronto on Feb. 22. Levi closed out the month by registering 28 saves in a 5-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 28.

Levi currently has a record of 19-6-3 in 28 games for Rochester this season, ranking fourth in the league with a 2.19 goals-against average, fifth with a .919 save percentage and tied for first with five shutouts. The 23-year-old native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., represented the Amerks at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic last month, and has made nine NHL appearances with Buffalo in 2024-25 as well. In 54 outings for Rochester over two pro seasons, Levi is 35-12-7 with a 2.30 GAA and a .923 save percentage. A seventh-round pick by Florida in the 2020 NHL Draft, Levi was acquired by the Sabres via trade on July 24, 2021.

