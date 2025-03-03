Levi Named Goaltender of the Month for February

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans goaltender Devon Levi has been named the Goaltender of the Month for February.

Levi made seven starts in February and allowed a total of 11 goals on 175 shots, good for a 5-2-0 record, a 1.66 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. He also posted three shutouts while leading Rochester atop the AHL standings in the process.

Levi made 29 saves in a 4-0 win over Belleville on Feb. 7, and turned aside 21 of 22 shots to help the Amerks to a 5-1 win in Cleveland on Feb. 11. After getting pulled in the second period of a loss to Laval on Feb. 16, Levi responded with back-to-back shutouts, making 26 saves in a 4-0 win over Cleveland on Feb. 19 and stopping 30 shots in regulation and overtime plus all five shootout attempts to earn a 1-0 win over Toronto on Feb. 22. Levi closed out the month by registering 28 saves in a 5-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 28.

Levi currently has a record of 19-6-3 in 28 games for Rochester this season, ranking fourth in the league with a 2.19 goals-against average, fifth with a .919 save percentage and tied for first with five shutouts. The 23-year-old native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., represented the Amerks at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic last month, and has made nine NHL appearances with Buffalo in 2024-25 as well.

In 54 outings for Rochester over two pro seasons, Levi is 35-12-7 with a 2.30 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

A seventh-round pick by Florida in the 2020 NHL Draft, Levi was acquired by Buffalo via trade on July 24, 2021, and has made 39 career appearances in the NHL with the Sabres, going 17-17-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .894 save percentage. While at Northeastern University, he was a two-time winner of the NCAA's Mike Richter Award as the outstanding goaltender in men's college hockey and was a member of Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.