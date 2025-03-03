Belleville Sens Continue Strong Home Play against Moose, But Fall Away to Rocket

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The road to the Calder Cup Playoffs is not and easy one and the Belleville Senators are facing the challenge head on, as we move into March.

The Senators returned from a week on the road to take three-of-four points over two games at home against the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) last week, before darting to Laval to take on the Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens), where fatigue was clearly a factor.

And, while the Senators once again find themselves on the outside looking in, they remain in good position to get things back on track, as they head off for another four games on the road this week, before returning to CAA Arena to play 10 of their next 11 games on home ice.

Wednesday, February 26, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Manitoba Moose - 3 (OT)

The Belleville Senators returned home from their four-game road trip, and while they couldn't extend their home winning streak to five games, they did stretch their home point streak to six games and overall point streak to three games.

Belleville was beaten 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night by the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) at CAA Arena, despite goals from Wyatt Bongiovanni (against his former team) and Belleville captain Garrett Pilon.

Friday, February 28, 2025: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Manitoba Moose - 3

Jamieson Rees scored the game-winner and set up rookie defenceman Djibril Touré's first American Hockey League goal, as the Belleville Senators skated to a thrilling 5-3 home win over the visiting Manitoba Moose on Friday night at CAA Arena.

The win, coupled with a Syracuse loss to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins tonight, allowed the Sens to leapfrog the Crunch into the fifth and final playoff spot in the AHL North division, holding a one-point lead with a game in hand as well.

Saturday, March 1, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Laval Rocket - 4

The Laval Rocket scored four times in the second period, and goalie Connor Hughes stopped 25 of 26 Belleville shots, as the visiting Belleville Senators dropped a 4-1 decision on the road on Saturday night.

Rookie defenceman Jorian Donovan scored his first AHL goal late in the game, as the loss, coupled with a Syracuse win tonight, put the Sens one point back of the Crunch for the final AHL North playoff spot, but with a game in hand.

Highlight of the Week:

Malcolm Subban's crucial save vs Manitoba kept the Belleville Sens ahead to give us our Highlight of the Week!

Transactions:

Feb.26/25: #24 Jan Jenik (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.26/25: #9 Angus Crookshank (LW) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.26/25: #18 Jake Chiasson (RW) - Returned on loan from Orlando (ECHL)

Feb.27/25: #24 Jan Jenik (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.27/25: #9 Angus Crookshank (LW) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Mar.1/25: #9 Angus Crookshank (LW) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Mar.1/25: #9 Angus Crookshank (LW) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Mar.3/25: #7 Tristan Ashbrook - Released from PTO

Mar.3/25: #18 Jake Chiasson - Recalled from loan to Orlando (ECHL)

Mar.3/25: #31 Michael Simpson - Returned on loan to Orlando (ECHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 39

#34 Stephen Halliday (15 G + 21 A)

#4 Jeremy Davies (8 G + 28 A)

Goals: 18

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni

Assists: 29

#4 Jeremy Davies

Power Play Goals: 9

#9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Plus/Minus: +13

#23 Cole Reinhardt (LW)

Penalty Minutes: 100

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.32

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .911

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 11

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 3

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Belleville Sens are back on the road for four more games this week, as they travel to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins), Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals) and Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers).

Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 7:05 p.m. ET (Mohegan Arena)

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. ET (Giant Center)

Saturday March 8, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 6:05 p.m. ET (Mohegan Arena)

Sunday March 9, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Hartford Wolf Pack - 5:00 p.m. ET (Mohegan Arena)

All games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

