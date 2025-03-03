Nominate a Local Educator for the All-Star Educator Award

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to announce that applications are now open for the 2025 All-Star Educator Award presented by the CT Lottery.

The third annual All-Star Educator Award provides a unique opportunity to honor a local educator who has shown an unwavering commitment to making a difference in the community.

Do you know a teacher, faculty member, or educational leader who is passionate about supporting and inspiring others? Now's your chance to recognize them. The selected nominee will be celebrated at the Bridgeport Islanders game on Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m.

Here's how you can participate (nominate here):

Nomination Deadline: March 17

Nomination Age Requirement: You must be 18 years or older to submit a nomination.

This is a fun opportunity to showcase the incredible work being done by educators right here in our backyard. Each person who nominates will receive two (2) free tickets to Autism Appreciation Night on Sunday, March 23.

