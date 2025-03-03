Broadcast Schedule Update: Wolves Move Games to FOX Chicago (WFLD-TV)

March 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League announced Monday that two of their upcoming games will be broadcast on FOX 32 Chicago (WFLD-TV).

When the five-time league champion Wolves take on the Texas Stars on March 21 (7 p.m.) and the Coachella Valley Firebirds on March 30 (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena, the TV broadcasts will shift from the Wolves' regular TV outlet, FOX Chicago+, to FOX 32.

"FOX 32 is a destination station for sports fans in Chicago and we're excited to showcase Chicago Wolves Hockey on WFLD with these two games in addition to our robust television schedule on FOX Chicago+," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "The Wolves continue to operate with a fan-first mentality, and we believe that sports broadcasts should be readily available and accessible to the market we serve. We're thrilled to have such a strong partner in FOX to help us further highlight our great sport!"

"The Chicago Wolves have been great partners to FOX Chicago," said Sheila Oliver, SVP & General Manager of FOX Chicago. "We are excited to bring AHL action to FOX 32 in primetime on Friday the 21st and as a doubleheader with Major League Soccer on Sunday the 30th."

American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

