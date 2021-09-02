BlueClaws to Honor Toms River East Little Leaguers at September 10th Game

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Toms River East Little Leaguers that earned their way to the Little League World Series last month will be honored on the field before the BlueClaws game on Friday, September 10th.

The group of 12 year-olds from Toms River captured the hearts of the Jersey Shore on their magical run to Williamsport last month.

"We're very excited to welcome out the Toms River East Little League team to the ballpark on our final homestand," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We're celebrating 'Locals' Summer' at the ballpark this week and having a local team that made it big is a great addition!"

They won the New Jersey State championship on August 2nd, defeating Hillsdale to earn a place in the regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. There, they finished second, earning a spot in Williamsport at the Little League World Series.

The ceremony, including players and manager Paul Mika, will take place on the field at the conclusion of the Toms River East Little League parade. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Post-game fireworks will follow the game, thanks to the New Jersey Lottery.

The BlueClaws host their final six home games of the season, Locals' Summer, presented by Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, from September 7th - 12th at FirstEnergy Park.

