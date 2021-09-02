Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 2)

September 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Rome for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (39-64) vs. ROME BRAVES (47-56)

RHP Kaleb Roper (1-6, 7.95 ERA) vs. TBA

7:00 p.m. - State Mutual Stadium (Rome, GA)

Game #104

W-S AND ROME SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER

The Winston-Salem Dash and Rome Braves split the Wednesday doubleheader, with the Dash taking game one 3-2 and the Braves winning the second game 4-1.

In game one, the Dash were given a career-effort on the mound from Dan Metzdorf, who fired six innings of two-run baseball to lead Winston-Salem. The six frames marks a new career high, eclipsing the five innings thrown in the southpaw's prior start.

Offensively, Jose Rodrigueznotched a two-RBI single in the third to begin the scoring effort, coming home on an RBI single from Alex Destino. After the Braves plated a pair in the sixth, McKinley Moorepitched a perfect seventh inning to clinch game one for Winston-Salem.

Three Dash players accumulated two-hit games in the opening contest, with Destino, Harvin Mendoza, and Jeremiah Burksall accruing two base knocks in the win.

Come game two, the Dash offense could not overcome a sterling pitching performance from Rome, registering just one run via a Luis MiesesRBI single in the third. A quartet of relievers silenced the Dash bats - including Zach Daniels,who tossed a game-high three innings while earning his fourth save.

Rodriguez continued his stretch of impressive play in game two, racking up two hits to finish the doubleheader with three hits and two RBIs. Taylor Broadway, who started the second game, pitched one perfect inning in his second Dash appearance.

MIESES MASHES IN AUGUST

Luis Miesesfinished the month of August on a tear - slashing .293/.343/.587 in 92 at-bats. The outfielder has shown his extra-base ability as well, slugging 16 extra-base knocks during the month, driving in 19. In total, Mieses cracked 10 doubles, one triple, and five homers in the month of August, pacing an upstart Dash offense.

ONE LAST TIME

The Dash hit the road for the final time in 2021 when they do battle with the Rome Braves. Coming into the series, Winston-Salem holds a 20-33 record away from Truist Stadium. The Dash have never played Rome at State Mutual Stadium however, with the two sides playing only in the Camel City from May 4-9. At the conclusion of the series, the Dash will return home to face the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists for the two final series of the year.

A YELLOW JACKET AND A BRAVE IN '21

The reigning High-A East Player of the Week, Luke Waddell, figures to be a staple in the lineup for Rome. Drafted in the fifth-round from Georgia Tech in this year's MLB Draft, Waddell batted .545 with six homeruns, 10 RBIs, and eight runs scored in six games against the league-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Loveland, OH native has just 19 MiLB games under his belt but is helping carry the offensive load, tallying a slash line of .313/.375/.609.

REAL QUALITY

In the first game of the doubleheader, Dan Metzdorf logged the sixth quality start by a Dash pitcher this year after firing six innings of two-run baseball. Metzdorf joins Kaleb Roperas the most recent Dash pitchers to register a quality start after Roper allowed no runs in six innings on August 27.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Set for his Dash debut, Jesus Vallestoes the rubber for Winston-Salem. Valles, a 6'3" righty from Venezuela, was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on August 31. The right-hander pitched in 18 games with the Cannon Ballers, starting eight games while racking up 35 strikeouts and a 5.12 ERA.

Rome hands the ball to Darius Vinesfor the start Friday, the righty's 12th with the Braves. A seventh-round draft pick from Cal State Bakersfield in 2019, Vines began the year with Low-A Augusta where he made eight starts. Through 11 starts with Rome, Vines has struck out 64 in 60 innings, registering a complete game against Greenville on August 20.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.