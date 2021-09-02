BlueClaws Release Details for September 11th Remembrance Walk

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have released details for their September 11th Remembrance Walk to take place on the field at FirstEnergy Park prior to the BlueClaws game next Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Gates will open to the general public at 5:50 pm, 10 minutes earlier than normal (early entrance for season ticket holders, half-season ticket holders, and partial plan holders remains at 5:30). Upon entry to the ballpark, fans will be able to pick up cards at each of the two entry gates. Fans can write in names of individuals or groups on the cards that they would like to honor through their participation in the walk. There will be several pre-printed versions for fans as well.

Participants will then head to Section 103 on the first base concourse. The walk will begin shortly after 6:00 pm and fans can walk the full two laps of the field to represent 2,730 feet, the combined height of both towers.

During the walk, the BlueClaws will play a commemorative video on the board, which will include a recording of each Jersey Shore victim of the 9/11 attacks.

Fans are asked to hold onto the cards for a special promotion that will run during the middle of the sixth inning.

"We honor those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "They will not be forgotten and we will honor their memories this year on the anniversary of that tragic day."

