Waddell to Mississippi, Grissom Joins R-Braves

September 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced a swap of infielders ahead of Thursday's contest against the Winston-Salem Dash at State Mutual Stadium.

Shortstop Vaughn Grissom (Braves No. 13 prospect) has been promoted to High-A Rome from the Low-A Augusta GreenJackets. Grissom has batted .313 in his second professional season through 75 games with Augusta. In 280 at-bats, Grissom has 15 doubles, four triples, and five home runs with 33 runs driven in.

Infielder Luke Waddell receives the call to Double-A Mississippi after just 21 games with Rome Braves and following being selected in the 5th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In his brief stint, Waddell hit six home runs and drove in 13 runs while batting .304 and owning a .952 OPS.

The Rome roster now has 28 active, 3 injured, and 2 inactive players.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.