Four Drive Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter in 6-0 Win Over Asheville

September 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

GREENVILLE DRIVE GAME STORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

September 2nd,2021 MEDIA CONTACT: Forest Stulting

(864) 423-7566

forest.stulting@greenvilledrive.com

Four Drive Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter in 6-0 Win Over Asheville

Wu-Yelland fans career-high nine in Drive debut; Espada, Mosqueda and Wallace finish fourth no-hitter in Drive history

Greenville, S.C. - Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Jose Espada, Oddanier Mosqueda and Jake Wallace combined for a no-hitter against the Asheville Tourists to secure a 6-0 victory Thursday night at Fluor Field.

It's the third nine-inning no-hitter in Greenville Drive history and the fourth overall. The last no-hitter occurred on June 19, 2018.

Five total Tourists reached base, four via walk and one on a hit-by-pitch: two walks in the first, one walk and hit batter in the third and one walk in the eighth.

Wu-Yelland earned the win in his Drive debut. He fanned a career-high nine hitters while walking four over 5.0 innings. Espada came in for the sixth and seventh innings and fanned two. Mosqueda fanned three and walked a batter in the eighth. Wallace closed the door with two groundouts and a strikeout.

On the offensive side, the Drive combined for 10 hits, two homers and two doubles. Stephen Scott led the way with a homer, double, three RBI and one run scored. Christian Koss had a game-high three hits to go along with a homer and two RBI. Brandon Howlett also had a multi-hit night with a double. Tyler Dearden drove in the other run.

The Drive took the lead, 1-0, in the first inning behind a solo homer from Koss, his 12th of the year. The ball left the bat at 103 MPH and traveled 397 ft.

Greenville added an insurance run in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 advantage. With two outs, Elih Marrero drew a walk. Yorke followed with another walk. That brought up Koss who lined an RBI single to right.

In the fifth inning the Drive broke the game open with three runs to take a 5-0 lead. Dearden walked to start the inning. Howlett followed with a double. Two batters later, Scott blasted his seventh homer of the year.

Greenville expanded the lead to 6-0 on an RBI force out off the bat of Dearden.

Game four is set for 7:05 PM Friday night at Fluor Field. The Drive will start Dylan Spacke while the Tourists are slated to start Julio Robaina.

~Greenville Drive~

Forest Stulting | Media and Creative Services Director

Greenville Drive

High-A East Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox

(O): 864.240.0063

(C): 864.423.7566

Fluor Field at the West End

935 South Main St, Suite 202, Greenville, SC 29601

--_000_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_-- >

*** Part 1 - ASCII

--_006_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_ Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="_000_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_"

--_000_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset=WINDOWS-1252 Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

[cid:image001.jpg@01D7A048.EDD90030]

GREENVILLE DRIVE GAME STORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2nd,2021 MEDIA CONTACT: Forest Stulting (864) 423-7566 forest.stulting@greenvilledrive.com

Four Drive Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter in 6-0 Win Over Asheville

Wu-Yelland fans career-high nine in Drive debut; Espada, Mosqueda and Wallace finish fourth no-hitter in Drive history

Greenville, S.C. - Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Jose Espada, Oddanier Mosqueda and Jake Wallace combined for a no-hitter against the Asheville Tourists to secure a 6-0 victory Thursday night at Fluor Field.

It's the third nine-inning no-hitter in Greenville Drive history and the fourth overall. The last no-hitter occurred on June 19, 2018.

Five total Tourists reached base, four via walk and one on a hit-by-pitch: two walks in the first, one walk and hit batter in the third and one walk in the eighth.

Wu-Yelland earned the win in his Drive debut. He fanned a career-high nine hitters while walking four over 5.0 innings. Espada came in for the sixth and seventh innings and fanned two. Mosqueda fanned three and walked a batter in the eighth. Wallace closed the door with two groundouts and a strikeout.

On the offensive side, the Drive combined for 10 hits, two homers and two doubles. Stephen Scott led the way with a homer, double, three RBI and one run scored. Christian Koss had a game-high three hits to go along with a homer and two RBI. Brandon Howlett also had a multi-hit night with a double. Tyler Dearden drove in the other run.

The Drive took the lead, 1-0, in the first inning behind a solo homer from Koss, his 12th of the year. The ball left the bat at 103 MPH and traveled 397 ft.

Greenville added an insurance run in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 advantage. With two outs, Elih Marrero drew a walk. Yorke followed with another walk. That brought up Koss who lined an RBI single to right.

In the fifth inning the Drive broke the game open with three runs to take a 5-0 lead. Dearden walked to start the inning. Howlett followed with a double. Two batters later, Scott blasted his seventh homer of the year.

Greenville expanded the lead to 6-0 on an RBI force out off the bat of Dearden.

Game four is set for 7:05 PM Friday night at Fluor Field. The Drive will start Dylan Spacke while the Tourists are slated to start Julio Robaina.

~Greenville Drive~

Forest Stulting | Media and Creative Services Director Greenville Drive High-A East Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox

(O): 864.240.0063 (C): 864.423.7566 Fluor Field at the West End 935 South Main St, Suite 202, Greenville, SC 29601

--_000_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_ Content-Type: text/html; charset=WINDOWS-1252 Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

v:*

GREENVILLE DRIVE GAME STORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

September 2nd,2021 MEDIA CONTACT: Forest Stulting

(864) 423-7566

forest.stulting@greenvilledrive.com

Four Drive Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter in 6-0 Win Over Asheville

Wu-Yelland fans career-high nine in Drive debut; Espada, Mosqueda and Wallace finish fourth no-hitter in Drive history

Greenville, S.C. - Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Jose Espada, Oddanier Mosqueda and Jake Wallace combined for a no-hitter against the Asheville Tourists to secure a 6-0 victory Thursday night at Fluor Field.

It's the third nine-inning no-hitter in Greenville Drive history and the fourth overall. The last no-hitter occurred on June 19, 2018.

Five total Tourists reached base, four via walk and one on a hit-by-pitch: two walks in the first, one walk and hit batter in the third and one walk in the eighth.

Wu-Yelland earned the win in his Drive debut. He fanned a career-high nine hitters while walking four over 5.0 innings. Espada came in for the sixth and seventh innings and fanned two. Mosqueda fanned three and walked a batter in the eighth. Wallace closed the door with two groundouts and a strikeout.

On the offensive side, the Drive combined for 10 hits, two homers and two doubles. Stephen Scott led the way with a homer, double, three RBI and one run scored. Christian Koss had a game-high three hits to go along with a homer and two RBI. Brandon Howlett also had a multi-hit night with a double. Tyler Dearden drove in the other run.

The Drive took the lead, 1-0, in the first inning behind a solo homer from Koss, his 12th of the year. The ball left the bat at 103 MPH and traveled 397 ft.

Greenville added an insurance run in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 advantage. With two outs, Elih Marrero drew a walk. Yorke followed with another walk. That brought up Koss who lined an RBI single to right.

In the fifth inning the Drive broke the game open with three runs to take a 5-0 lead. Dearden walked to start the inning. Howlett followed with a double. Two batters later, Scott blasted his seventh homer of the year.

Greenville expanded the lead to 6-0 on an RBI force out off the bat of Dearden.

Game four is set for 7:05 PM Friday night at Fluor Field. The Drive will start Dylan Spacke while the Tourists are slated to start Julio Robaina.

~Greenville Drive~

Forest Stulting | Media and Creative Services Director

Greenville Drive

High-A East Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox

(O): 864.240.0063

(C): 864.423.7566

Fluor Field at the West End

935 South Main St, Suite 202, Greenville, SC 29601

--_000_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_--

--_006_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_ Content-Type: image/jpeg; name="image001.jpg" Content-Description: image001.jpg Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image001.jpg"; size919; creation-date="Fri, 03 Sep 2021 02:26:30 GMT"; modification-date="Fri, 03 Sep 2021 02:26:30 GMT" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: gD//2Q=--_006_MW4PR17MB47963E6932BBAFE32481433CE5CF9MW4PR17MB4796namp_--

------ Attachment: 38-9-2_pbp.pdf ------

/home/oursport/oursportscentral.com/html/cron/email/attachments/38-9-2_pbp â-" 9671Jacob WallaceC.J. StubbsC.J. Stubbs grounds out, shortstop Christian Koss to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman Joe Davis.â-" 9663Jacob WallaceShay Whitcomb Shay Whitcomb grounds out, third baseman Brandon Howlett to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman Joe Davis.â-" 9654Jacob WallaceFreudis NovaFreudis Nova strikes out swinging.â-" 965Oddanier Mosqueda Freudis NovaPitching Change: Jacob Wallace replaces Oddanier Mosqueda.â-Â¼ 8643Freylin GarciaWil DaltonWil Dalton strikes out swinging.â-Â¼ 8635Freylin GarciaTyler EsplinTyler Esplin strikes out swinging.â-Â¼ 8626Freylin GarciaStephen ScottStephen Scott doubles (10) on a line drive to left ïÂ¬Âelder Zach Daniels.â-Â¼ 8611Freylin GarciaJoe DavisJoe Davis grounds out softly, third baseman Luis Santana to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman C. J. Stubbs.â-Â¼ 861Chandler CaseyJoe DavisPitching Change: Freylin Garcia replaces Chandler Casey.â-" 8605Oddanier Mosqueda Zach DanielsZach Daniels strikes out swinging.â-" 8595Oddanier Mosqueda Luis GuerreroLuis Guerrero strikes out swinging.â-" 8584Oddanier Mosqueda Luis SantanaLuis Santana walks.â-" 8575Oddanier Mosqueda Wilyer AbreuWilyer Abreu strikes out swinging.â-" 857Jose EspadaWilyer AbreuPitching Change: Oddanier Mosqueda replaces Jose Espada.â-Â¼ 7562Chandler CaseyBrandon Howlett Brandon Howlett grounds out, third baseman Luis Santana to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman C. J. Stubbs.â-Â¼ 7554Chandler CaseyTyler DeardenTyler Dearden grounds into a force out, shortstop Shay Whitcomb to second baseman Deury Carrasco. Elih Marrero scores. Christian Koss out at 2nd. Tyler Dearden to 1st.â-Â¼ 7541Chandler CaseyChristian KossChristian Koss singles on a soft ground ball to third baseman Luis Santana. Elih Marrero to 3rd.â-Â¼ 754Chandler CaseyChristian KossPitcher step-oïÂ¬Â.â-Â¼ 7535Chandler CaseyNick YorkeNick Yorke ïÂ¬Âies out to center ïÂ¬Âelder Luis Guerrero.â-Â¼ 753Chandler CaseyNick YorkeWild pitch by pitcher Chandler Casey. Elih Marrero to 2nd.â-Â¼ 7521Chandler CaseyElih MarreroElih Marrero singles on a soft ground ball to pitcher Chandler Casey.â-" 7513Jose EspadaDeury Carrasco Deury Carrasco grounds out softly to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman Joe Davis.â-" 7501Jose EspadaYainer DiazYainer Diaz grounds out, shortstop Christian Koss to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman Joe Davis.â-" 7493Jose EspadaC.J. StubbsC.J. Stubbs pops out to second baseman Nick Yorke in foul territory.â-Â¼ 6486Chandler CaseyWil DaltonWil Dalton grounds out to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman C. J. Stubbs.â-Â¼ 6472Chandler CaseyTyler EsplinTyler Esplin lines out to shortstop Shay Whitcomb.â-Â¼ 6463Chandler CaseyStephen ScottStephen Scott homers (7) on a line drive to center ïÂ¬Âeld. Tyler Dearden scores. Brandon Howlett scores.â-Â¼ 6451Chandler CaseyJoe DavisJoe Davis grounds out softly, pitcher Chandler Casey to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman C. J. Stubbs.â-Â¼ 6441Chandler CaseyBrandon Howlett Brandon Howlett doubles (17) on a line drive to center ïÂ¬Âelder Luis Guerrero. Tyler Dearden to 3rd.â-Â¼ 644Misael TamarezBrandon Howlett Pitching Change: Chandler Casey replaces Misael Tamarez.â-Â¼ 644Chandler CaseyBrandon Howlett Mound Visit.â-Â¼ 6435Misael TamarezTyler DeardenTyler Dearden walks.â-" 6424Jose EspadaShay Whitcomb Shay Whitcomb strikes out swinging.â-" 6413Jose EspadaFreudis NovaFreudis Nova grounds out, shortstop Christian Koss to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman Joe Davis.â-" 6407Jose EspadaZach DanielsZach Daniels strikes out swinging.â-" 640Jeremy Wu-Yelland Zach DanielsPitching Change: Jose Espada replaces Jeremy Wu-Yelland.â-Â¼ 5392Misael TamarezChristian KossChristian Koss singles on a ïÂ¬Ây ball to right ïÂ¬Âelder Wilyer Abreu. Elih Marrero scores. Nick Yorke out at 3rd on the throw, right ïÂ¬Âelder Wilyer Abreu to third baseman Luis Santana.â-Â¼ 539Misael TamarezChristian KossMound Visit.â-Â¼ 5385Misael TamarezNick YorkeNick Yorke walks.â-Â¼ 538Misael TamarezNick YorkeElih Marrero steals (14) 2nd base.â-Â¼ 5375Misael TamarezElih MarreroElih Marrero walks.â-Â¼ 5362Misael TamarezWil DaltonWil Dalton pops out to shortstop Shay Whitcomb in foul territory.â-Â¼ 5354Misael TamarezTyler EsplinTyler Esplin ïÂ¬Âies out to left ïÂ¬Âelder Zach Daniels in foul territory.â-" 5341Jeremy Wu-Yelland Luis GuerreroLuis Guerrero ïÂ¬Âies out to right ïÂ¬Âelder Wil Dalton.â-" 5337Jeremy Wu-Yelland Luis SantanaLuis Santana grounds out to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman Joe Davis.â-" 5325Jeremy Wu-Yelland Wilyer AbreuWilyer Abreu ïÂ¬Âies out to center ïÂ¬Âelder Tyler Esplin.â-Â¼ 4312Misael TamarezStephen ScottStephen Scott grounds out, ïÂ¬Ârst baseman C. J. Stubbs to pitcher Misael Tamarez.â-Â¼ 4306Misael TamarezJoe DavisJoe Davis ïÂ¬Âies out to center ïÂ¬Âelder Luis Guerrero.â-Â¼ 4295Misael TamarezBrandon Howlett Brandon Howlett called out on strikes.â-" 4283Jeremy Wu-Yelland Deury Carrasco Deury Carrasco strikes out swinging.â-" 4274Jeremy Wu-Yelland Yainer DiazYainer Diaz strikes out swinging.â-" 4264Jeremy Wu-Yelland C.J. StubbsC.J. Stubbs called out on strikes.â-Â¼ 3257Misael TamarezTyler DeardenTyler Dearden strikes out swinging.â-Â¼ 3243Misael TamarezChristian KossChristian Koss pops out to shortstop Shay Whitcomb.â-Â¼ 3233Misael TamarezNick YorkeNick Yorke singles on a pop up to second baseman Deury Carrasco.â-Â¼ 3226Misael TamarezElih MarreroElih Marrero strikes out on a foul tip.â-" 3214Jeremy Wu-Yelland Shay Whitcomb Shay Whitcomb grounds into a double play, second baseman Nick Yorke to shortstop Christian Koss to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman Joe Davis. Zach Daniels out at 2nd. Shay Whitcomb out at 1st.â-" 3203Jeremy Wu-Yelland Freudis NovaFreudis Nova strikes out swinging.â-" 3195Jeremy Wu-Yelland Zach DanielsZach Daniels walks. Luis Santana to 3rd. Luis Guerrero to 2nd.â-" 319Jeremy Wu-Yelland Zach DanielsMound Visit.â-" 3185Jeremy Wu-Yelland Luis GuerreroLuis Guerrero walks. Luis Santana to 2nd.â-" 3172Jeremy Wu-Yelland Luis SantanaLuis Santana hit by pitch.â-Â¼ 2166Misael TamarezWil DaltonWil Dalton strikes out swinging.â-Â¼ 2154Misael TamarezTyler EsplinTyler Esplin strikes out swinging.â-Â¼ 2142Misael TamarezStephen ScottStephen Scott grounds out, second baseman Deury Carrasco to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman C. J. Stubbs.â-" 2136Jeremy Wu-Yelland Wilyer AbreuWilyer Abreu strikes out swinging.â-" 2123Jeremy Wu-Yelland Deury Carrasco Deury Carrasco called out on strikes.â-" 2113Jeremy Wu-Yelland Yainer DiazYainer Diaz strikes out swinging.â-Â¼ 1102Misael TamarezJoe DavisJoe Davis grounds into a double play, shortstop Shay Whitcomb to second baseman Deury Carrasco to ïÂ¬Ârst baseman C. J. Stubbs. Brandon Howlett out at 2nd. Joe Davis out at 1st.â-Â¼ 110Misael TamarezJoe DavisMound Visit.â-Â¼ 198Misael TamarezBrandon Howlett Brandon Howlett singles on a soft ïÂ¬Ây ball to right ïÂ¬Âelder Wilyer Abreu. Tyler Dearden to 2nd.â-Â¼ 183Misael TamarezTyler DeardenTyler Dearden singles on a ground ball to second baseman Deury Carrasco.â-Â¼ 173Misael TamarezChristian KossChristian Koss homers (12) on a line drive to center ïÂ¬Âeld.â-Â¼ 161Misael TamarezNick YorkeNick Yorke ïÂ¬Âies out to right ïÂ¬Âelder Wilyer Abreu.â-" 151Jeremy Wu-Yelland Yainer DiazC.J. Stubbs caught stealing 2nd base, catcher Elih Marrero to second baseman Nick Yorke. Zach Daniels to 3rd. Zach Daniels out at .â-" 144Jeremy Wu-Yelland C.J. StubbsC.J. Stubbs walks.â-" 135Jeremy Wu-Yelland Shay Whitcomb Shay Whitcomb strikes out swinging.â-" 13Jeremy Wu-Yelland Shay Whitcomb Zach Daniels steals (6) 2nd base.â-" 123Jeremy Wu-Yelland Freudis NovaFreudis Nova strikes out on a foul tip.â-" 114Jeremy Wu-Yelland Zach DanielsZach Daniels walks.â-" 11Jeremy Wu-Yelland Zach DanielsStatus Change - In Progressâ-" 11Jeremy Wu-Yelland Zach DanielsStatus Change - Warmupâ-" 11Jeremy Wu-Yelland Zach DanielsStatus Change - Pre-Game

Inning At Bat Pitch Pitcher

Batter

Result

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.