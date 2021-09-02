Dash and Braves Split Series-Opening Doubleheader

September 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







ROME, GEORGIA - The Winston-Salem Dash and Rome Braves split a doubleheader on Wednesday as the two teams began a six-game series at State Mutual Stadium.

GAME ONE

Taylor Broadway made his starting debut for the Dash and pitched an inning of perfect baseball.

Wilber Perez entered in the second and allowed the Braves the first run of the game as Carlos Martinez doubled to score Luke Waddell.

The Dash answered in the third on a single by Luis Mieses to score Jose Rodriguez.

Luke Waddell broke the 1-1 tie by driving in Michael Harris II on a liner up the middle.

In the home fifth, Riley Delgado tacked on another run on a ground ball to right field, driving in Shean Michel.

Rome secured a 4-1 victory with another RBI single from Carlos Martinez in the sixth.

Braves reliever Mitch Stallings (2-4) collected a win for Rome, while Zach Daniels tallied his fourth save. Dash reliever Jordan Mikel (1-1) was credited with the loss.

GAME TWO

The Dash flipped the script in game two with a 3-2 victory.

Dan Metzdorf got the start for Winston-Salem and lasted six innings while allowing only two earned runs on three hits and striking out five.

The Dash put all three runs on the board in the third, beginning with a single from Jose Rodriguez to plate Evan Skoug and Jeremiah Burks. Rodriguez later crossed home on a liner off the bat of Alex Destino.

The Braves scored a pair in the sixth on a ground ball up the middle from Michael Harris II but fell short as the Dash secured a 3-2 win.

Dan Metzdorf (4-6) was credited with the win for Winston-Salem, backed up by a three-out save from McKinley Moore. Tanner Gordon (0-4) took a loss for Rome.

With the series even at 1-1, the two teams will go head-to-head in game three on Thursday night at State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is listed for 7:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.