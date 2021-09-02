Winston-Salem Dash Sign First NIL Contracts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced the signing of NIL contracts with two local student athletes-Amaya Tucker, guard for the Winston-Salem State University Women's Basketball team and Daivien Williamson, guard for the Wake Forest University Men's Basketball team.

Tucker, an alumna of Reagan High School, has gone onto excel as a guard for the Winston-Salem State University Rams. In her freshman season, she became a dominant force as the team's leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game. Her efforts merited a spot on the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's (CIAA) All-Conference Team as well as the CIAA Rookie of the Year Award.

Williamson is entering his senior season as a point guard for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He graduated from Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and took his talents to East Tennessee State University where in 2019 he led the Buccaneers to the team's eighth Southern Conference title. Williamson transferred to Wake Forest in 2020 where he topped the team leaderboards in several categories as an immediate starter.

Tucker and Williamson have been given exclusive merchandise package to accompany their newly-signed deals. Both athletes will serve as ambassadors for the Dash on their respective campuses.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two superb athletes as part of the Dash family, and we look forward to welcoming more in the future," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "It is an added bonus that Amaya and Daivien have grown up with us right here in Winston-Salem."

The Winston-Salem Dash will return to Truist Stadium on Tuesday, September 7th to begin a six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The final series of the year begins on Tuesday, September 14th against the Asheville Tourists.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

