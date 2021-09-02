Garcia, Rojas, McGarry Join BlueClaws from Clearwater

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws added three players to the roster, two of the Phillies top ten prospects plus the first member of the 2021 draft class to reach the Jersey Shore! IF Luis Garcia, OF Johan Rojas, and RHP Griff McGarry were added to the BlueClaws roster on Thursday.

Garcia, the #8 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline, is the reigning Low-A Southeast Player of the Week. Last week with Clearwater, he went 12-29 and went 22-46 in his final 11 games with the Threshers. He spent 2019 with the BlueClaws, hitting .186 with four home runs and nine stolen bases.

Rojas, the #6 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline, hit .240 with Clearwater, adding 25 stolen bases. His 25 SBs were the fifth most in Low-A Southeast this season. The 21 year old signed with the Phillies in 2018 and stole 41 bases between the GCL Phillies and Williamsport in 2019.

McGarry was taken in the 5th round this year from the University of Virginia and is the first member of the 2021 Phillies draft class to reach the BlueClaws. The right-hander gave up four runs in 11 innings with Clearwater while striking out 22. This year with UVA, he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Super Regional and a no-hitter into the eighth inning against eventual national champion Mississippi State in the College World Series in what would be his final two collegiate starts.

The BlueClaws are in Aberdeen for the weekend and open their final series of the year at FirstEnergy Park on Tuesday against Greensboro. The homestand is billed as Locals' Summer, presented by Rothman Orthopaedic.

