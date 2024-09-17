Blue Bombers Add to Practice Roster

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the team has added quarterback Darren Grainger, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive back Russell Dandy, receiver Penny Hart. All players are Americans.

Grainger (6-4, 225, Georgia State; born: July 21, 2000, in Conway, SC.) returns to the Bombers after a late release from this year's training camp. Grainger spent a five-year collegiate career with Furman (2018-2019) and Georgia State (2021-2023). With Furman, Grainger appeared in 17 games, starting 12, throwing for 1,403 yards on 161 attempts for five touchdowns, while rushing for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

Upon a transfer to Georgia State for the 2021 season, the next three seasons saw Grainger start 36 of 38 FBS games, completing 554 passes for 6,779 yards and 57 touchdowns, finishing his collegiate career with a passer rating of 142.4. Grainger also rushed 456 times for 2,153 yards and 19 touchdowns. Grainger appeared for the Bombers against the Calgary Stampeders at the end of training camp, completing one pass for 13 yards, but left the game due to injury.

Wright (6-2, 250, Michigan State; born: Aug. 13, 2000, in Euclid, OH.) comes to the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career (2019-2023) with Michigan State. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a running back, Wright appeared in 12 games, rushing 24 times for 61 yards.

For the 2021 season, Wright was converted to a defensive end to strengthen the pass rush. From 2021 to 2023, Wright would appear in 28 games, starting in seven of them, achieving 44 tackles, six tackle-for-losses, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one knockdown.

Hart (5-8, 180, Georgia State; born: July 5, 1996, in Roswell, GA.) joins the Bombers after spending four seasons (2015-2018) with Georgia State, and three stints in the NFL (2019-2023).

Hart was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in May 2019. After landing on the injured reserve, he was released and signed to the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks in October 2019. Over the next three seasons (2020-2022), Hart appeared in 39 NFL games, catching 11 passes for 82 yards and rushing once for 19 yards. The receiver then signed with the Atlanta Falcons but was released in October 2023.

In college, Hart started 35 of 38 games, recording 203 receptions for 2,960 yards and 19 touchdowns, 16 punt returns for 200 yards and one touchdown, and 15 kick returns for 299 yards.

Dandy (6-0, 170, Eastern Illinois; born: April 28, 2000, in Hinesville, GA.) returns to the Bombers after a release at the end of this year's training camp.

Dandy started his collegiate career with Butte College (2018-2019), where he would make 25 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games.

Following a transfer to Eastern Illinois (2021-2023), Dandy achieved 61 solo tackles, 13 assists, 3.5 tackle-for-losses, three interceptions, 24 knockdowns, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 25 games (24 starts). In his final year (2023), Dandy was selected to the First Team All-Big South Conference and led the FCS in passes defended with 19 knockdowns and one interception.

Dandy recently attended the New York Jets rookie minicamp after being unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

