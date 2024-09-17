Alouettes Release Two

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:

Players released

Anthony Federico, (Nat.), DL, Queen's

Bryce Notree, (A), LB, Southern Illinois

