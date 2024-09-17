Stampeders Sign Anthony Federico

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive lineman Anthony Federico.

Federico has played 25 Canadian Football League regular-season games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes. He has 10 career special-teams tackles.

A second-round draft pick by Hamilton in 2022, Federico spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Tiger-Cats. He signed with Montreal on July 9 and played a pair of games for the Alouettes.

In university, Federico suited up for 23 games over three seasons at Queen's. He had 87 career tackles for the Golden Gaels including 34.5 tackles for loss as well as 20.5 sacks.

Federico earned first-team Ontario University Athletics and second-team all-Canadian honours in 2021 after registering 33 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in nine games. Prior to enrolling at Queen's, Federico played junior football for two seasons with the Hamilton Hurricanes.

