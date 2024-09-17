Roughriders Sign Southern Conference Player of the Year QB Michael Hiers

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hiers (6'1-215) joins the Roughriders after attending rookie mini-camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

Hiers spend two collegiate seasons (2022-23) at Samford University where he played 24 games as a Bulldog making an immediate impact on the program during the 2022 season. Hiers was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American after he led the Bulldogs to the program's first SoCon title and reached the playoffs of the NCAA Division I-FCS for the first time since 1991. Hiers passed for a conference leading 3,544 yards and 36 touchdowns that season and ranked in the top 3 nationally in completion percentage (76.6%/1st) and completions per game (27.15/3rd). In 2023, the Alabama native followed that up by throwing for 3,056 yards on 315 passes and 18 touchdowns earning back-to-back 3,000+ seasons.

Prior to attending Samford, Hiers spent two seasons (2020-21) at Northwest Mississippi Community College and upon transferring to Samford left the Rangers as one of the most decorated players in its history. He was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) most valuable player as well as a first-team All-American, an All-Mississippi Gridiron MVP selection and an All-MACCC selection in 2020. He followed that up in 2021 earning co-MACCC Offensive Player of the Year accolades, as well as All-MACCC and All-State selections.

In 18 total games with the Rangers, Hiers threw for 4,519 yards and 34 and helped Northwest win the 2020 MACCC (Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) and National Community College Football championships and the 2021 MACCC Championship. With Hiers behind centre the team also earned an appearance in the NJCAA Division I Football Playoffs.

