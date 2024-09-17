111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 16
September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
MTL WIN and TOR LOSS = MTL clinches home playoff date
OTT WIN = OTT clinches postseason berth
WEST DIVISION
No team can clinch a playoff spot this week.
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
In Week 13, Montreal clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season.
WEEK 16 SCHEDULE
Fri., Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET | HAM at TOR
Fri., Sept. 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET | SSK at CGY
Sat., Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET | MTL at OTT
Sat., Sept. 21 7 p.m. ET | WPG at EDM
