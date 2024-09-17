111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 16

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

MTL WIN and TOR LOSS = MTL clinches home playoff date

OTT WIN = OTT clinches postseason berth

WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 13, Montreal clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season.

WEEK 16 SCHEDULE

Fri., Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET | HAM at TOR

Fri., Sept. 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET | SSK at CGY

Sat., Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET | MTL at OTT

Sat., Sept. 21 7 p.m. ET | WPG at EDM

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.