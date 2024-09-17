Patrice Rene Collects Special Teams Honour Roll Nod for Week 15

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League handed out its week 15 Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Tuesday with Lions' defensive back Patrice Rene grading out the highest on special teams.

Rene (90.3 PFF Grade)- recorded two special teams tackles along with a fourth-quarter blocked punt which set up the first CFL touchdown for running back Jordan Terrell in Friday's loss to Toronto. Through 14 games this season, Rene has racked up a career-high and team-leading 13 special teams tackles.

