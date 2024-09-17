Stamps Set for First Meeting with Riders

It's the first meeting of the season between two longtime rivals as the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 16 action at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

The Roughriders were the Stamps' first-ever regular-season opponent in 1946 and the teams have met 238 more times over the past 78 years.

The latest matchup between the Stamps and Riders is an important one as both sides look to regain their footing in the West Division playoff race.

Calgary (4-8-1) is coming off a 19-19 tie with the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes but remains winless in the past five games. Saskatchewan (5-7-1) has six losses and a tie in its seven most recent outings after a 5-1 start.

The Stamps won two of three meetings with the Roughriders in 2023. After a 29-26 overtime loss at McMahon in the first meeting, Calgary picked up a 33-31 win in Regina and then a critical 26-19 home-field victory in Week 19 that helped the Stamps pass the Riders and eventually claim the final playoff berth in the West.

Since the start of the 2019 season, the Red and White have won eight of 10 regular-season meetings with the Riders.

In last week's game against Montreal, Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier passed the 3,000-yard mark in passing for the season and connected with Marken Michel for a touchdown pass. Reggie Begelton led the team with seven catches against the Alouettes and now has 72 receptions in 2024, good for third place in the CFL heading into Week 16 action.

The Roughriders were on a bye last week and are returning to the field for the first time since a 26-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl. Veteran QB Trevor Harris threw for 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in that contest.

The Stamps are 4-2-1 at home and 2-4 against West Division opponents. Saskatchewan is 2-4-1 on the road and 2-4 against the West.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Planet Fitness

Pre-game activities begin in East Fan Zone starting at 6 p.m. Fans are invited to come early to enjoy the activities. There will be a live DJ, Stampeder players autographs, games and more.

Fans will get chances to win exciting prizes as every section will be included in giveaways throughout the game. Timbits football will take the field for a game at halftime.

Post-game, there will be a fireworks presentation.

Calgary Stampeders vs Saskatchewan Roughriders

McMahon Stadium

Friday, Sept. 20

7:30 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

