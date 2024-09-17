CFL Honour Roll: Week 15 - Usher Earns Player of the Week
September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Nick Usher, Chad Kelly and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 15 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 15: OFFENCE
QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts| TOR 33 - BC 17
PFF Player Grade: 90.2
18-of-28 passing (64 per cent) for 268 yards (9.6 average), including two 30+ yard passes
Career-high 10 rushes for 56 yards (5.6 average)
Three 10+ yard rushes, including a season-high 15-yard effort
Fifth passing touchdown and second rushing major of the season
107.4 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 15: DEFENCE
DL | Nick Usher | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | OTT 21 - HAM 37
PFF Player Grade: 90.7
51 total defensive snaps
One defensive tackle
First forced fumble and first two fumble recoveries of the season
91.0 Grade on 24 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 15: OFFENSIVE LINE
Hamilton Tiger-Cats | OTT 21 - HAM 37
PFF unit grade: 83.4
Top-3 performers
Brandon Revenberg | 81.8
David Beard | 79.8
Jordan Murray | 76.6
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 15
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto | 90.2
RB | Greg Bell | Hamilton | 74.9
REC | Steven Dunbar Jr. | Hamilton | 82.8
OL | Brandon Revenberg | Hamilton | 81.8
DL | Nick Usher | Hamilton | 90.7
LB | Cameron Judge | Calgary | 71.0
DB | Jonathan Moxey | Hamilton | 90.7
RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 78.0
K/P | Jose Maltos | Montreal | 90.8
ST | Patrice René | BC | 90.3
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
91.6 | W11 | DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg
91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
