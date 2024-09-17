2024 Grey Cup Festival Unveils Live Entertainment Coming to Vancouver this November, Official Tagline, and Six New Partners

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







VANCOUVER - As fans across the country prepare to descend upon downtown Vancouver for the 111th Grey Cup, the 2024 Grey Cup Festival committee unveiled six new sponsors, the festival's official tagline, and 19 artists set to perform indoors and outdoors at free and ticketed events, giving fans even more reasons to be excited about the event's highly anticipated return to the West Coast November 10-17.

"Hard to believe there are just two months to go until Grey Cup! You can feel the excitement building in the city, and today's announcement only adds to the anticipation. As a music fan, I am particularly looking forward to the great line-up announced today," said Sxwixwtn, Wilson Williams, Sk ÃÂ± wx ÃÂ± wú7mesh Úxwumixw Spokesperson and Council Member. "Squamish Nation is honoured to be hosting Grey Cup on our shared traditional territories and I am looking forward to the music, the game, and the fun we will have together."

"We're excited to welcome football fans throughout British Columbia and Canada to the 111th Grey Cup right here in B.C.," said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "The Grey Cup and 2024 Grey Cup Festival will be an unforgettable week filled with free, family-friendly events that celebrate Canadian football and showcase the incredible community spirit that defines our province. Our government is proud to support the Grey Cup, which will leave a lasting impact for the people of British Columbia and communities."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Grey Cup Festival to Vancouver for the 2024 Grey Cup! This event is more than just a celebration of football; it's a vibrant showcase of Vancouver's music, arts, culture and diversity," said Michelle Collens, Director of Tourism & Destination Events, City of Vancouver, Arts, Culture & Tourism. "At Sport Hosting Vancouver, we're excited to bring together fans from across the country to experience the dynamic West Coast spirit of our city."

NEW PARTNERSHIPS

Joining a strong group of 44 partners announced earlier this year, World Vision has signed-on as a Silver Partner, while ICBC, Old Dutch, Pacific Blue Cross, SiriusXM, and White Spot have teamed-up to elevate the fan experience as the newest Bronze Partners.

"The corporate support we have seen this year for the 2024 Grey Cup Festival has been outstanding," said Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. "This is a top-tier class of brands set to add even more star power to an already standout field. Their investment directly helps us craft an unmatched week here in Vancouver."

TICKETED FESTIVAL EVENTS

"It's been a decade since we last hosted Grey Cup in Vancouver, so many people in BC and the Lower Mainland haven't yet experienced the passion, energy, and charm of a Grey Cup Festival in their city," said Duane Vienneau, President of the BC Lions and Co-Chair of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. "The Grey Cup Festival intersects with business, sports, entertainment and culture, allowing Canadians to engage with both the BC Lions and the CFL through a wide variety of activities and experiences. There's really something for everyone. If you've never been to a Grey Cup Festival before, you're in for a real treat."

The Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building) will be the primary host venue for the festival's ticketed events, including the Coors Light Team Party Headquarters (November 14-16), CFL Awards (November 14), Business Summit (November 15), CFLAA Legends Luncheon (November 15), Gala Dinner (November 15), Spirit of Edmonton Breakfast (November 16), Athletes in Action Grey Cup Breakfast (November 16), Coors Light Saturday Night Concert (November 16), and Indoor Tailgate (November 17). The festival will host its only other ticketed event outside BC Place on gameday, the Lordco Auto Parts Block Party (November 17).

The first ticketed event of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, the CFL Awards, will honour this year's top performers and their extraordinary achievements. CFL ON TSN fan-favourites, Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall, are set to host the evening of celebration. The awards show will be broadcast live from the Vancouver Convention Centre (West) on CFL+. Tickets are $175 plus taxes and fees.

Organizers also revealed that the Business Summit (November 15) is set to bring together business leaders, igniting meaningful dialogue centered around the theme of 'Uniting Sports and Business for Social Impact.' Tickets to the Business Summit are $199 plus taxes and fees.

A marquee event of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival week will once again be the Gala Dinner (November 15) which will bring together players, fans, and dignitaries for an exclusive evening of entertainment, food, and fellowship. Wiwchar teased that a surprise headlining act will be announced before the big day, but encouraged attendees to get into the Grey Cup Festival spirit by, "having some fun with our 2024 theme, Black Tie and Team Pride." Tickets to the gala are $375 plus applicable taxes and fees and sold as a table of 10.

The festival also announced that 15-time nominee and 6-time JUNO Award-winning artist, Sam Roberts, is headed for Vancouver as part of the Sam Roberts Band to bring their infectious live energy rock music as headliners of the Coors Light Saturday Night Concert (November 16) at the Vancouver Convention Centre (West). Set to open the show are Canadian rock 'n' roll heavyweights and fellow JUNO Award nominees, The Trews. Tickets to the concert are $75 plus taxes and applicable fees.

"This is going to be a fantastic show," Wiwchar said. "The Coors Light Saturday Night Concert is a fan-favourite at Grey Cup Festival and fans are truly getting a two-for-one show in The Trews and Sam Roberts Band, who will undoubtedly get fans geared up for Grey Cup Sunday!"

Kicking off the gameday festivities is Ontario-native, platinum selling artist, and award-winning producer, Tebey, (pronounced TAY-bay) who will bring his chart-topping original country singles and virally streamed covers to the 2024 Grey Cup Festival as the headliner of the Indoor Tailgate at the Vancouver Convention Centre (West) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 17. Tickets are $199 plus applicable taxes and fees and sold as a table of 10. Tickets include food, beverages, and shuttle transportation to BC Place.

"Sure to make for an unbeatable atmosphere of gameday excitement and celebration right outside BC Place is the Lordco Auto Parts Block Party " said Wiwchar, who announced the November 17 event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT and feature undisputed Canadian rock icon, Bif Naked. Tickets to the Lordco Auto Parts Block Party are $75 plus applicable taxes and fees.

Capping off the week of live entertainment as part of the 111th Grey Cup game experience, the Globally celebrated pop-rock band, Jonas Brothers will headline the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show at BC Place. Tickets to the game are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

FREE ENTERTAINMENT

"The Grey Cup Festival is known across Canada for bringing fans a strong lineup of both free and ticketed entertainment, but I think this year we wanted to take that one step further here," explained Wiwchar. "It was important to us that the free entertainment for fans was just as enticing as the performers at the ticketed events."

Vancouver-based and JUNO Award-winning artist, Felix Cartal, will set the tone for a high-energy week of free entertainment as the headliner of the Kick-off Party at the Save-On-Foods Street Festival from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 13. "With three songs certified Platinum in Canada, hundreds of millions of listens across streaming platforms, praise from Billboard, and credits at major international EDM festivals, we knew from the onset that Felix Cartal was on the top of our list to open the 2024 Grey Cup Festival," Riley Wiwchar explained.

Cartal will be the first of 22 artists to take to the Payworks Entertainment Stage for free outdoor live performances from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the duration of the Save-On-Foods Street Festival, which will take over Canada Pl Way between Thurlow St. and Burrard St. (November 14 to 16).

When determining how to organize and schedule the lineup of performers over the six days, Wiwchar explained that "We aspired to create a sort of music festival with themes each day-there's truly something for everybody."

PAYWORKS ENTERTAINMENT STAGE LINEUP

Thursday's Theme: Global Sounds (Celebrating Diverse Genres and Cultures)

John Welsh & Ls Valientes, En Karma and headliner, Delhi 2 Dublin.

Friday's Theme: Best of BC (Artists Born or Based in BC)

Pinebarren, Jordan Klassen, Bitterly Divine, Garret T Willie, and headliner, Dear Rouge.

Saturday's Theme: Wild West Coast (Country Music)

Orchard Sky, VAVO, Shawn Austin, and headliner, Chad Brownlee.

Closing out the 2024 Grey Cup Festival's lineup of free entertainment is 24-year-old singer-songwriter, Devon Cole, who will headline the PlayNow Sports Backyard Street Party at Terry Fox Plaza on Sunday, November 17. The Calgary-native, known for her lyrical prowess, catapulted on to the music scene with viral tracks like "W.I.T.C.H" ("Woman In Total Control of Herself"), quickly garnering millions of streams online for her catchy alt-pop anthems. Also taking the stage at the gameday party is high-energy trailblazing Canadian YEEDM DJ duo, VAVO, who currently holds an artist residency at the Wynn Las Vegas and has garnered more than 100 million streams on their original music alone.

"Not only have we been able to achieve an all-Canadian lineup of musical acts for this year's festival, but we also have strong representation from British Columbia born-or-based talent," said Wiwchar, who hinted that there's still more to come from festival organizers. "We've still got a few more surprises left up our sleeve that we'll announce later."

TAGLINE

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival organizing committee also revealed that 'All ROARS Lead To This.' will serve as the tagline and theme underpinning this year's festival.

"Fans across the country have been roaring in stadiums or at screens from their homes, bars, or wherever they're watching from all season long, so the tagline is meant to serve as an invitation to every fan, from every fanbase, to bring that energy here to Vancouver," explained Caitlin Buckell, Director of Marketing & Communications of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. "ROAR really is what you make of it-be it an expression of celebration, pride, passion, or perhaps even a little frustration. Either way, it all leads to Vancouver November 10 to 17."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to the 111th Grey Cup game at BC Place Stadium on November 17, 2024 are now on sale. The lower bowl is now sold out. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets to the 2024 Grey Cup Festival ticketed events go on sale to the public September 24 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.ca, with the exception of the Spirit of Edmonton Breakfast and Athletes In Action Grey Cup Breakfast which will be sold on separate platforms. All can be accessed through the festival's website at greycupfestival.ca.

2024 GREY CUP FESTIVAL OFFICIAL PARTNER REVEAL QUOTES: SEPTEMBER 17

ICBC

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with the 2024 Grey Cup Festival", says David Wong, CEO, ICBC. "This iconic event is a celebration of community, sports, and Canadian spirit, and we are proud to be a part of it. Our collaboration aims to build on our existing partnership with the BC Lions to raise awareness about road safety across British Columbia, especially encouraging festival-goers to play their part and plan ahead for a safe ride home. Together, we can ensure that everyone enjoys the festivities responsibly. Let's make this year's Grey Cup Festival not only memorable but also a model of safety and community spirit."

OLD DUTCH

"We are proud to partner with the 2024 Grey Cup festival in Vancouver. This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to celebrating the passion and energy of CFL fans, from the regular season kickoff, all the way to the Grey Cup Final," said Andrew Finch, Marketing and Social Media Coordinator, Old Dutch.

To add extra flavour to the Grey Cup experience, Old Dutch and CFL fans can look forward to an exciting opportunity at our Grey Cup Festival activations, where we'll be celebrating our 70th anniversary with special limited-edition prizes and Old Dutch chips."

PACIFIC BLUE CROSS

"As a proud partner of the BC Lions, we're thrilled to team up for the 2024 Grey Cup Festival," said Sarah Hoffman, President and CEO, Pacific Blue Cross. "As a BC-based health benefits provider, we're committed to investing in our communities to improve health and wellbeing for all British Columbians. This partnership allows us to support an iconic event that brings CFL fans together from across the country, and we look forward to contributing to a festival that fosters community, connection, and wellness.

SIRIUSXM

"We're thrilled to bring SiriusXM's deep connection to the CFL to life at the 2024 Grey Cup Festival," said Rob Keen, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "We will be onsite with our SiriusXM Soundscape activation where fans can win tickets to CFL Grey Cup events, play our SiriusXM football-themed trivia game, take a photo at our SiriusXM channel art piece, or grab some SiriusXM swag. Whether fans are listening to the big game on Canada Talks (channel 167) or joining with us in person, we look forward to celebrating the passion and pride of CFL fans across Canada."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.