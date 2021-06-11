Blewett Guides Chasers to Third Straight Win

June 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers got a strong start from right-hander Scott Blewett and home runs from designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and first baseman Ryan McBroom to edge the St. Paul Saints, 6-4, on Friday at CHS Field.

Blewett (Win, 2-1) pitched into the sixth inning for the second consecutive start, striking out six while allowing three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings. Blewett yielded two runs on three hits in the second inning before retiring 12 of the next 13 batters he faced. He allowed his only other run in the sixth, a solo homer to Brent Rooker.

Omaha (24-9) gave Blewett a lead seven pitches into the game. After St. Paul (16-18) right-hander Rob Whalen (Loss, 0-2) hit outfielder Edward Olivares with a pitch to start the game, Olivares stole second, moved to third on a throwing error, and subsequently scored on a groundout by outfielder Kyle Isbel. Two batters later, O'Hearn smacked a solo home run over the left field fence to put the Chasers ahead, 2-0.

It was O'Hearn's 10th home run of the season, giving him the most in Triple-A East. All 10 of O'Hearn's home runs have come in his last 10 games, including five in the last three games. He is the second Chaser to homer in three straight games this season (McBroom, 5/26-5/28). O'Hearn finished the game 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk to extend his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 12 games.

After the Saints plated their two runs in the second on three straight hits to open the inning, the Chasers extended their lead with a run in the fifth. Following an infield single from Olivares, Isbel ripped a double to the right-field fence to put Omaha up, 4-2. The Chasers added another run in the sixth on a solo home run from McBroom. It was McBroom's ninth home run of the season and gave Omaha's 60th as a team, which leads the league.

Trailing, 5-2, in the seventh, the Saints clawed closer with a run against left-hander Gabe Speier. After yielding the run on an RBI groundout, Speier retired two of the next three hitters to strand runners on the corners and preserve the lead. Right-hander Domingo Tapia tossed a scoreless eighth inning and right-hander Anthony Swarzak (Save, 4) threw a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

The win is Omaha's third straight and 16th in the last 18 games.

The Storm Chasers continue their series with the Saints on Saturday, when right-hander Jakob Junis (first start) faces St. Paul left-hander Andrew Albers (1-2, 7.11). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

Following the series at CHS Field, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on June 15 for a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (CIN), which includes a Sunday night game on June 20, which is Father's Day. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook**.**

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.