This Week at Victory Field, June 15-20

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game homestand next Tuesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 20 against the Memphis Redbirds - the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals - with stadium capacity at 50%. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Tuesday, June 15 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

Wednesday, June 16 at 7:05 PM

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop or ball toss toy.

- Right field lawn pods accommodate six (6) humans/dogs; limit of one (1) dog per person. Thursday, June 17 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts. Friday, June 18 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game. Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 PM

MARVEL Super Hero Night and Jersey Auction presented by Best-One of Indy

- The Indians will wear specialty Captain Marvel jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for Indianapolis Indians Charities.

- Add to your collection and be one of the first 2,500 fans through the gates to receive a Captain Marvel bobblehead.

Sunday, June 20 at 1:35 PM

Father's Day Catch on the Field presented by Indiana WIC

- Grab your mitt and share a special moment with dad by signing up for a postgame catch on the field; ticket package includes two (2) Box seats, one (1) hat for dad and one (1) baseball for use on field.

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission.

Per the current Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) Order, masks are required for all nonvaccinated fans age 2 or older unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location. Fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks at Victory Field.

The Indians are adhering to the MCPHD's guidelines and will adjust capacity percentage and health and safety protocols at Victory Field when authorized.

