IronPigs and Rochester Postponed Due to Rain
June 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Friday night's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a double-header tomorrow (Saturday, June 12).
First pitch for game one tomorrow will be at 5:30 p.m. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All gates will open at 4:30 p.m. prior to game one. Saturday's game ticket is good for both games. Both games will be 7-inning contests.
Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2021 season or any home game in 2022. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610.841.7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.
