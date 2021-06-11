Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Friday, June 111h 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (12-21) vs Gwinnett Stripers (18-15) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #34 of 120 / Home Game #22 of 60

LHP Connor Thomas (1-0, 4.63 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Wright (1-2, 4.26 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds lost 11-0 to Gwinnett on Thursday night. Memphis has now lost the first three games of this week's series against the Stripers and eight of their first nine meetings against Gwinnett this season. The 'Birds have been outscored 62-23 against Gwinnett this season.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas is scheduled to make his third appearance and second start with the Redbirds this season on Friday night. The lefthander has allowed six earned runs in 11.2 IP with Memphis season, racking up eight strikeouts while issuing six walks. In his first AAA start against Toledo last Friday night, Thomas allowed four runs (all earned) in 6.2 innings with nine hits and four strikeouts. Each of the four runs charged against Thomas came in the seventh innings. The Georgia Tech alum began this season with Springfield (AA), posting an ERA of 4.87 in four starts with 24 strikeouts and just three walks in 20.1 IP.

Gwinnett Starter: Kyle Wright opposes Connor Thomas on the mound tonight at AutoZone Park. The righthander has already started twice against Memphis this season. The 'Birds have yet to record a run off of Wright this season. In his first start on May 25, the former fifth overall pick tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while walking one batter and striking out four. Five days later, on May 30, Wright worked six scoreless innings, scattering six hits across his clean frames. For the season, the 25-year-old has posted an ERA of 4.26 in six starts with Gwinnett, fanning 31 batters while walking just 10 in 31.2 IP. Wright has also made one start up with Atlanta this season.

Turning Three: In game one of last night's doubleheader, the Redbirds turned a triple play. With runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the sixth inning, Roel Ramírez induced a ground ball to third base. Rayder Ascanio fielded the ball, stepped on third, threw to Irving Lopez at second and Lopez completed the triple play with a strong relay throw to first.

Riding the Shuttle: John Nogowski returned to Memphis in time for Thursday night's game, going 0-3 at the plate with a walk. The burly first baseman has gone back and forth between Memphis and St. Louis four times already during this 2021 season. Nogowski has played in 40 games total between the Cardinals and Redbirds. In 21 games with Memphis, the 28-year-old has six extra-base hits (including three home runs) with 11 runs driven in.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers will become quite used to seeing one another. The Triple-A affiliates of the Cardinals and Braves are scheduled to play 24 total games against one another this season, tied for the most common opponent that Memphis will have. Memphis just visited Gwinnett for a six-game series from May 25-30. The Stripers won five of the six games, outscoring the Redbirds 43-18 in the process.

Going for the Gold: Matthew Liberatore returned to the Redbirds' on Sunday after helping the United States qualify for next month's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Liberatore started the opening game of the qualifying tournament in Florida and earned the win, allowing just one run in five innings against Nicaragua. Liberatore also started the championship game against Venezuela and gave up one run in 4.2 innings in a game the U.S. won 4-2. He is slated to start Saturday night's game at AutoZone Park. Liberatore has posted an ERA of 5.48 in four starts with Memphis this season, including 19 strikeouts in 21.1 IP.

Triple-A East League Stories from June 11, 2021

