Tides Blank Jumbo Shrimp Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp went hitless with runners in scoring position and were victimized by a five-run ninth inning on Friday, falling to Norfolk 8-0 in front of a season-best 6,423 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (20-14) yielded seven walks in the ballgame, hit two batters, and committed a pair of errors, helping to jumpstart the Norfolk (13-19) offense, which added nine hits at the plate. Chad Wallach did reach base three times for the Shrimp with a double, walk, and hit-by-pitch.

Leading 3-0 in the ninth inning, the Tides put the game out of reach, batting around in the frame. Zach Jarrett led off with a single to right field, and after a walk to Ryan McKenna, Jahmai Jones doubled home a pair to make it 5-0. Later in the frame Domingo Leyba delivered the knockout blow with a three-run home run to left field, his third consecutive game with a home run.

Jordan Holloway (loss, 0-1) made the rehab start for Jacksonville. He allowed only an unearned run in 3.2 innings of work and struck out two. He gave up three hits but did not walk a batter.

The lone run against Holloway came in the third inning when Ramon Urias was hit by a pitch and Jarrett followed with a single to center. Both runners moved into scoring position on an error, and Urias scored on a sac fly from McKenna.

The Tides pushed the lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning when Leyba singled home a run with two outs. A balk forced home another run in the subsequent at-bat.

Zac Lowther and Conner Greene (win, 1-2) and combined to toss all nine innings for Norfolk, with Greene firing the final five innings and retiring the final seven batters he faced in the contest.

Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. when Jacksonville sends righty Josh A. Smith (2-0, 2.83) to the mound to face off with Norfolk right-hander Kyle Bradish (1-0, 2.03).

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Vice Night-themed Hawaiian shirt presented by Swisher. The team will also sport Vice Night jerseys, which will be auctioned between June 12 and August 14 with delivery coming after the club's second Vice Night on August 14. Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Swisher.

The broadcast will begin at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online on the ESPN 690 Facebook page, MiLB.tv, and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

