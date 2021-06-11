Single-Game Tickets for Remaining 2021 Bulls Home Games on Sale

June 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - The Durham Bulls have announced single-game tickets for all remaining 2021 home games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park are on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

The DBAP will continue to operate at full capacity, though the Bulls will provide socially distant, pod style seating in certain seating sections on a first-come first-serve basis for Tuesday and Wednesday home games until further notice for fans who wish to remain socially distanced.

The updated health and safety policies at Durham Bulls Athletic Park starting on June 1 remain. Vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask when attending an event at the DBAP. Non-vaccinated fans are asked and encouraged to wear masks at all times when not eating or drinking. No proof of vaccination will be required, and fans are asked to make the right choice for their own safety and for the safety of others around them.

A full list of health and safety measures can be found online at milb.com/durham/ballpark/covid19-policies.

Upcoming promotions at Durham Bulls Athletic Park include Pride Night (June 30), Independence Day Celebration, with post-game fireworks on Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4, as well as Wizarding Wednesday (July 14) and Christmas in July Weekend (July 24-25). Scheduled August and September promotions include Dinos at the DBAP (August 7), Pirates and Princesses Night (August 8), Bark in the Park (August 18 and September 8) and First Responder Appreciation.

The Bulls are scheduled to continue their six-game homestand with the Charlotte Knights on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets can be purchased online at durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.