Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Friday
June 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Lehigh Valley has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 12 at 5:35 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
This is the second postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.
Rochester returns home to begin a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, June 15 against the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets are on sale for those 12 games now at RedWingsBaseball.com.
