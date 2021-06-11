Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Friday

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Lehigh Valley has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 12 at 5:35 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

This is the second postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.

Rochester returns home to begin a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, June 15 against the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets are on sale for those 12 games now at RedWingsBaseball.com.

