Sounds Take Series Lead with 6-3 Win over Indians

June 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Nashville Sounds drove in five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the Indianapolis Indians their second straight loss on Thursday night, 6-3.

The Sounds (23-9) took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single from Keston Hiura.

A half inning later, the Indians (16-16) jumped on the board with an RBI single from Will Craig to score Cole Tucker and tie the game. With the bases loaded and one out, Anthony Alford singled on a line drive down the left field line to score Kevin Kramer and Craig to take the 3-1 lead.

After two scoreless innings, Nashville retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Austin Davis (L, 0-1) loaded the bases with three straight walks and former Indians catcher Christian Kelley cleared the bases with a three-RBI double. The Sounds knocked in two more to extend the lead to 6-3.

Beau Sulser started on the mound for the Indians and pitched five one-run innings with six strikeouts. Davis took the loss giving up three runs on no hits with four walks in one inning of work.

Jake Cousins (W, 1-0) threw a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts and earned the win for the Sounds.

The six-game series vs. Nashville continues Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 8:05 PM ET. RHP Cody Ponce (0-1, 5.40) will take the mound for the Indians and face RHP Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.60).

Triple-A East League Stories from June 11, 2021

