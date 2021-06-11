Comeback Falls Short as Iowa Falls 9-7

June 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (10-21) fell just short in their comeback attempt, losing 9-7 to the Columbus Clippers (13-19), Thursday at Principal Park.

Michael Hermosillo got Iowa on the board in the home-half of the first inning with an RBI single, scoring Andrew Romine. It was Hermosillo's first of three hits on the night, raising his batting average with Iowa to .450 in his sixth game with the team.

Columbus took the lead with three runs in the second inning off of starter Scott Effross, who in his second start with Iowa, went 3.1 innings. He allowed two more runs in the third and got knocked out in the fourth after surrendering a one-out double.

Michael Rucker relieved Effross and allowed that double to score, surrendering a two-run home run to Trenton Brooks, bringing the Clippers' lead to 7-1. They added another run against Rucker with back-to-back doubles from Tyler Krieger and Oscar Mercado.

Iowa fought back with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning and Rucker settled in, keeping Columbus at eight runs. The Clippers added one in the eighth off Ben Leeper, who made his second appearance of the year for the I-Cubs.

Trailing 9-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Iowa scored a run and loaded the bases, but DJ Johnson struck out Trayce Thompson to end the threat, and secure the 9-7 Columbus victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Michael Rucker surrendered a home run and back-to-back doubles to the first three batters he faced, but then allowed just two more hits while striking out five over his 3.2 innings of work.

- In just his sixth game with the I-Cubs, Michael Hermosillo reached base in all five plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with two walks. He scored a run, hit a double and drove in a run out of the cleanup spot.

- With the loss, Iowa fell to 7-5 when out-hitting their opponent, tying their season high as a team of 15 hits, set back on May 20 against Omaha.

Iowa and Columbus square off tomorrow in game four of the six-game set at Principal Park. First pitch between the two teams is set for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.