Bisons Shutout by WooSox, 4-0

The Bisons dropped their first series of 2021 after falling to the Worcester Red Sox, 4-0, on Sunday after their bats were held in check in the series finale.

Daniel Gossett started for the Red Sox against the Bisons for the second time in six days and was a driving force behind the shutout. He pitched six innings for the second consecutive game and gave up just four hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Bisons put two runners on base in each of the first two innings but failed to score. There were not a great deal of chances for the Bisons against Gossett as held Bisons' hitters to 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

John Schreiber, Brandon Brennan and Brandon Workman took care of the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to hold the Bisons to six hits for the game as they left seven runners on base.

The four runs for the Red Sox came in part to some aggressive base running against starter T.J. Zuech and some sloppy defense.

Zeuch allowed Red Sox runners to steal three bases against him and catcher Riley Adams. For the game, the Red Sox stole five bases and three of the runners scored later in the inning.

Jett Bandy had a pair of RBI singles in the game, driving home Jonathon Arauz, in the second inning after he stole second base, and Cesar Puello in the fourth after he stole third,

Zeuch ended his day giving up two earned runs and six hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out four before exiting with the Bisons down 3-0.

The Red Sox added an insurance run in the eighth on a Tate Matheny single that drove home Cesar Puello after he stole second base and advanced to third on an overthrow, one of the Bisons three errors in the game.

With the loss, the Bisons dropped their first road series of the year, four games to two and the Red Sox.

The Bisons (11-7) will travel to PNC Field to take on the Triple-A East Northeast division leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-5) on Tuesday.

Unbeaten Alek Manoah, 3-0 with a 0.50 earned run average, is expected to make the game one start against the RailRiders' lefty Nestor Cortes. The first pitch is expected for 6:35 p.m.

